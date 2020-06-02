Valorant download size for PC: What is the game file size?

Valorant

Valorant is well on its way to become the next eSports phenomeno along with commercial success in the gaming community, after a successful closed beta.

The game has hit the stores and players are diving into Valorant to revel in its unique 5v5 character-based FPS gameplay. Riot Games has optimized the game very well for PC, and it has the ability to run smoothly on capable hardware.

Valorant is easily accessible as it has a rather small download and install size, and does not demand too much from a PC in terms of hardware requirements.

Download and Install Size for Valorant on PC

Valorant can be downloaded from Riot Games' website, here. The game's install client's download size is 65MB.

Valorant Download Size

The install client will then install the Vanguard, which is the latest Anti-Cheat client from Riot Games to stop players from using cheats and hacks in Valorant. The download size for the whole package currently is 3.6 GB.

After the client finishes the download, you can begin playing the game. Keep in mind, that you need to have a Riot Games account in order to play the game. You can create one on the Riot Games website to which the client will redirect you to.

Also keep in mind that Valorant follows the same "games a service" type model as seen in other multiplayer games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. The game will receive periodical updates and patches, demanding more HDD space than the initial install size.

Valorant Gameplay Screenshot

The total install size for Valorant right now is around 8 GB, and it is advisable to leave enough space for future updates and patches which can take up a lot of space on your hard drive.

Valorant is a unique FPS game and offers players 11 different Agents to pick from, providing really exciting gameplay.

