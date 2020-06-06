Valorant: Explaining the ‘kicked from game’ error

A lot of Valorant players are getting kicked from their games and returned back to the main menu.

There is no history of the game being played in the player's 'Career' column as well.

Pic Courtesy: Riot Games

Riot Games’ latest tactical shooter Valorant finally had its official launch on the 2nd of June. It seems like the tactical shooter is still as popular as it was during the closed beta release.

During the day of its launch, so many players logged onto the server that it got overloaded in a matter of hours. It then crashed and had to be put under emergency maintenance. This, as a result, caused a variety of problems for players, which resulted in error codes like 46, 39, 38, 40, and 43, as well as the ‘version mismatch error'.

However, after the servers went live, these errors seem to have been fixed. But there is one more annoying problem that has cropped up, and this is the ‘kicked from game’ error.

What is the ‘kicked from game’ error in Valorant?

During the past couple of days, many Valorant players have been encountering issues while in the middle a match. The problem caused them to immediately return back to the primary menu mid-way through a game, where they had to again choose to join a new match.

The players who got kicked out of a game received no messages or error codes, and no history of them ever playing that match appeared in their ‘Career’ column.

Moreover, this is not an isolated solo-queue problem. Players who have been queuing up with a team saw the entire party getting kicked to the main menu while a round is in progress.

Advertisement

What causes this issue in Valorant?

It’s not exactly clear why players are getting kicked like this from the game. However, there is speculation among players that it can be the result of another wave of bans by Valorant’s anti-cheat software, Vanguard.

Image Courtesy: Riot Games

But that being said, during Valorant's closed beta, players would get an on-screen message or indicator which would tell them if someone in their game was hacking. There was no such prompt this time around, and we don’t feel that cheating is the reason behind this problem in Valorant.

This error might be related to their ongoing server issues, and we believe that Riot might be patching it out soon.