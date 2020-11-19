Valorant fans want the older skin bundles to rotate back into the shop

The Valorant design team has indeed been breaking barriers when it comes to creating some of the most unique weapon cosmetics that a first-person shooter had the privilege of seeing.

However, that being said, the weapon skins are rather expensive, and only a handful of them are available at a time in the Valorant store.

Riot’s other IP, League of Legends, has all the cosmetics available in the store, with just a few locked for special occasions. A player looking to purchase a particular weapon skin in Valorant may have to wait a while for it to rotate into the store, in case they have missed the bundle.

Speaking of the cosmetic bundles, even if the previously launched weapon cosmetics rotate back into the store, the bundles as a whole will not.

The Valorant skin bundles cost significantly less compared to buying the same skins individually. And this is precisely why Valorant players are asking Riot to bring back older bundles to the store from time to time.

In a recent Reddit post, the Valorant player who goes by the handle of Klippow put into focus the need for Riot to bring back the older bundles.

Should Riot bring back older Valorant skin bundles to the store?

In the Reddit post, Klippow wrote:

“I think it would be a really good idea to cycle back some of the old skin bundles into the shop, I really like how Riot would cycle the bundles in beta. I understand that many people like the new skins, but I think occasionally they should just spend 1 week cycling back the old skin bundles, maybe not as long as the original, but just for 1 day, and that would still give people time to grab the bundle and not to much time where it is consuming all the time in the shop and delaying new skin bundles.”

This Reddit post received a lot of positive upvotes and a good deal of support in the Valorant subreddit.

The community voiced their opinions on how it will be beneficial for both Riot and the players (as a consumer), if the devs decide to bring back skin bundles to the shop from time to time.

Klippow further stated:

“But from a consumer's point of view, it would be better to just occasionally have like throwback weeks where they cycle back old bundles, the same way they did in beta. Also, I think limiting some of the old bundles to just like 1 day would be a great way to entice consumers.”

“I understand that for some new bundles they are there for weeks, but after they are initially released, we can have them in for 1-day cycles, as in, "u had ur chance to grab the whole bundle, but in case u missed it, we have a small time period where u can grab it again" I understand that everyone's schedule is different, but one-day cycles would prob be the best way to do it.”

Bringing back the previous Valorant skin bundles will help the newer players and the older ones who have missed the time window for being able to purchase them once again, instead of buying the cosmetics individually.

Another Redditor wrote:

“I love this idea.. I really didn't want to get certain items in the shop because I wasn't that invested in the game. Now that I have been playing through all the battle passes... I really want certain Title cards... And gun types. Hopefully, they rotate a gun bundle or two back in. Especially the cheaper bundles I. E like the Galleria or the Convex bundle.”

Older weapon cosmetic bundles have a lot of demand in Valorant, and Riot may just decide to bring them back for limited periods in the near future.