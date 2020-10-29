Valorant: Should Riot Games consider adding ways to preview weapon skin variants in first-person?

Riot Games’ design team goes up and beyond when it comes to designing some of the most unique weapon cosmetics for Valorant.

Even though the skins might feel a bit too expensive, one can’t deny the fact that some of the top tier Valorant skins are just incredible to use.

With the skin design, the VFX animation and finisher that they come with, the Valorant weapon skins are some of the most imaginative in any fps genre.

With that being said, there are some objections in the Valorant community, where many players feel that the cosmetic store should add a feature where they would be able to experience skin variants in first-person.

For cosmetics that boast their own VFX, the Valorant store shows the various animations in first-person, but that’s only for the base skin.

The variants of the skin line, whether it is for the Oni, Glitchpop or Singularity, don’t have their own VFX, and this often confuses the player as to which variant they want to opt for.

Riot Games adding first-person previews for Valorant’s skin variants will be a good thing

Image Credits: GINX Esports

In a recent Reddit post, a Valorant player who goes by the handle of Massarani, talked about the benefits of having a first-person weapon skin variant preview in the game’s store.

The Redditor wrote:

“There should be a way to preview skin variants in first-person...Maybe Riot could make it so when you are looking at a variant of a given skin in your collection, that variant is the one that appears on the preview videos for VFX, animations, finishers, etc.”

With the skins and their variants being as expensive as they are, Valorant players don’t want to spend their cash on a variant which they actually end up hating. Having a variant preview will solve a majority of the issue, and players will be more comfortable investing in the cosmetic line which they actually love.

Image Credits: Riot Games

Massarani goes on to explain the problem by saying:

“I'm planning to buy the Reaver Vandal and Op as soon as they hit the shop, but can't decide whether I want to get the red variants or black variants and there's no convenient way to compare them except trying to find YouTube videos. An in-game solution would be very welcome IMO (:”

Getting a first-person preview for the various skin variants will indeed be a quality of life upgrade that all the Valorant fans will appreciate.