Valorant First Strike Finals Europe: Qualifying teams, roster, prize pool and format

Valorant First Strike Qualifiers have wrapped up in Europe, and out of all the teams, only eight have registered their spot in the finals.
The competition was pretty intense, and the best teams have emerged to compete in the finals of Valorant First Strike. Out of all the teams competing, these eight have shown that they are the best across all four maps in Valorant.
The qualifying teams from Europe are - G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, SUMN FC, nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras, and Team Heretics.
Valorant First Strike Europe - Qualifying rosters, format, and prize pool
Valorant First Strike Europe will follow the single-elimination bracket format. The Quarterfinals and the Semi-finals will be contested in a best-of-three matchup. However, the finals would be contested in a best-of-five format.
The prize pool for Valorant First Strike Europe are as follows -
1st place - $35,703
2nd place - $20,232
3rd place - $12,020
The lineups for the four qualifying teams during the first qualifiers are as follows -
G2 Esports
Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas
Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski
Jacob "pyth" Mourujärvi
Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks
David "Davidp" Prins
G2 Esports is going to be the team to watch out for in Valorant First Strike Europe. With Mixwell spearheading the lineup, fans are rooting for G2 to win the Valorant First Strike tournament.
Team Liquid
Adam "ec1s" Eccles
Dom "soulcas" Sulcas
James "Kryptix" Affleck
Travis "L1NK" Mendoza
Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom
After his 48 kill performance in the qualifiers, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom will be looking to seize the title of "best player" in Valorant First Strike Europe. Team Liquid is definitely the fan favorites going ahead in the tournament.
FunPlus Phoenix
Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow
Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
Tobias "shadow" Flodström
Johan "Meddo" Renbjörk Lundborg
Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
FunPlus Phoenix qualified for Valorant First Strike Europe in the first qualifiers itself. They secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Opportunists to become one of the eight teams competing in the Valorant First Strike finals.
SUMN FC
Jake "Boaster" Howlett
Domagoj "doma" Fancev
James "Mistic" Orfila
Muhammad "Moe40" Hariff
Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos
SUMN FC took out eXile eSports 2-0 to qualify for the Valorant First Strike Finals. Although they are not the most favored team in Europe, they are still looking to make an impact with their performance.
The following teams secured their spot in the Valorant First Strike Finals during the second qualifiers.
nolpenki
Vakaris "vakk" Bebravičius
Aron "xajdish" Fredriksson
Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek
Jesse "JESMUND" Terävä
Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
Prodigy
Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov
Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius
Vincent "Happy" Cervoni
Hoody
Delezyh
Purple Cobras
Liam "fanCy" Ebanks
Romain "VlaDéDé" Mieudonnet
Ouali "M4CHINA" Manset
Logi "Hugstar" Baldursson
HoneyBee
Team Heretics
Logi "Hugstar" Baldursson
Melih "pAura" Karaduran
Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas
Dustyn "niesoW" Durnas
Auni "AvovA" Chahade
Although the table has not been scheduled as of yet, these teams are practicing relentlessly, as they prepare to face each other in the Valorant First Strike Finals Europe. Hopefully, these eight teams will put on a good show for the fans, and may the best be crowned champions of Europe.
Published 24 Nov 2020, 19:36 IST