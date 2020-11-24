Valorant First Strike Finals Europe: Qualifying teams, roster, prize pool and format

Valorant First Strike Qualifiers have wrapped up in Europe, and out of all the teams, only eight have registered their spot in the finals.

The competition was pretty intense, and the best teams have emerged to compete in the finals of Valorant First Strike. Out of all the teams competing, these eight have shown that they are the best across all four maps in Valorant.

.@pauravalorant comes in and the whole enemy team is gone in glimpse! Well played, @TeamHeretics, see you in the First Strike: Europe Quarter Finals! pic.twitter.com/BRgEV9eNdy — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 22, 2020

The qualifying teams from Europe are - G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FunPlus Phoenix, SUMN FC, nolpenki, Prodigy, Purple Cobras, and Team Heretics.

Valorant First Strike Europe - Qualifying rosters, format, and prize pool

Valorant First Strike Europe will follow the single-elimination bracket format. The Quarterfinals and the Semi-finals will be contested in a best-of-three matchup. However, the finals would be contested in a best-of-five format.

The prize pool for Valorant First Strike Europe are as follows -

1st place - $35,703

2nd place - $20,232

3rd place - $12,020

The lineups for the four qualifying teams during the first qualifiers are as follows -

Week 2 of competition for EU First Strike begins tomorrow. Let's take a look at the best gameplay moments from Week 1. Tune in tomorrow at 5 PM CET to catch the action: https://t.co/pVFtZM4LNT pic.twitter.com/eyCSHGWrU4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 20, 2020

G2 Esports

Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas

Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski

Jacob "pyth" Mourujärvi

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

David "Davidp" Prins

G2 Esports is going to be the team to watch out for in Valorant First Strike Europe. With Mixwell spearheading the lineup, fans are rooting for G2 to win the Valorant First Strike tournament.

Team Liquid

Adam "ec1s" Eccles

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas

James "Kryptix" Affleck

Travis "L1NK" Mendoza

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

After his 48 kill performance in the qualifiers, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom will be looking to seize the title of "best player" in Valorant First Strike Europe. Team Liquid is definitely the fan favorites going ahead in the tournament.

FunPlus Phoenix

Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Tobias "shadow" Flodström

Johan "Meddo" Renbjörk Lundborg

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

FunPlus Phoenix qualified for Valorant First Strike Europe in the first qualifiers itself. They secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Opportunists to become one of the eight teams competing in the Valorant First Strike finals.

SUMN FC

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Domagoj "doma" Fancev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Muhammad "Moe40" Hariff

Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos

SUMN FC took out eXile eSports 2-0 to qualify for the Valorant First Strike Finals. Although they are not the most favored team in Europe, they are still looking to make an impact with their performance.

The following teams secured their spot in the Valorant First Strike Finals during the second qualifiers.

A beautiful Ace to close Day 1 of Playoffs in First Strike: Europe! Get inspired for your weekend grind with the Play of the Day by team Nopenki. pic.twitter.com/Lr2rcxvLeu — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) November 21, 2020

nolpenki

Vakaris "vakk" Bebravičius

Aron "xajdish" Fredriksson

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Jesse "JESMUND" Terävä

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Prodigy

Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Vincent "Happy" Cervoni

Hoody

Delezyh

Purple Cobras

Liam "fanCy" Ebanks

Romain "VlaDéDé" Mieudonnet

Ouali "M4CHINA" Manset

Logi "Hugstar" Baldursson

HoneyBee

Team Heretics

Logi "Hugstar" Baldursson

Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Dustyn "niesoW" Durnas

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Although the table has not been scheduled as of yet, these teams are practicing relentlessly, as they prepare to face each other in the Valorant First Strike Finals Europe. Hopefully, these eight teams will put on a good show for the fans, and may the best be crowned champions of Europe.

