Valorant: How to change your in-game display name for free?

Not everyone likes to have the same in-game display name for too long in multiplayer games like Valorant. But changing it frequently in some of Riot’s popular IPs can be expensive.

It is the case in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and even Legends of Runeterra. The game client demands RP or Riot Points in exchange for altering your display name. It is like a $10 donation right out of your pocket just for the sake of changing your in-game name.

However, in Valorant’s closed beta, there is an exploit that you can employ to change your in-game name without spending any of your VP or Valorant Points.

How to change your in-game display name in Valorant?

One fortuitous feature about Valorant is that the game is directly linked to your Riot account, thereby giving you a very quick and easy way of changing your in-game name.

All you have to do is visit your account on the official Riot page after closing the Valorant client. Then proceed to your Riot ID tab and click on the edit button which is a pen-like icon next to your in-game name.

This will allow you to enter a new name or edit the older one, along with providing you a different but unique hashtag. The hashtag is similar to a clan tag and is necessary for adding friends or to get added by a friend to their Valorant list

The hashtag, which can either be a set of numbers, letters or alphabets, would be unique to your ID.

This exploit might be temporary

It’s highly probable that Riot might patch this exploit and put the name-change feature behind a paywall, like in the rest of their IPs.

So its better to make use of this feature before the game officially launches later this summer.