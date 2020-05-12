Valorant: How to fix error code 40

Picture courtesy: Riot Games

Every online shooter game and their closed beta releases have some things in common, which mostly revolve around bugs and errors. And Riot Games’ Valorant is no stranger to this fact.

Ever since the release of its closed beta in April, all the lucky beta key holders have been subjected to some of the most annoying error codes and game crashes. However, such problems are rather expected from a closed beta release as the developers are be constantly tinkering to bring about in-game changes and to tackle server issues.

Hence, server downtimes are going to be pretty common, which is what leads to many of the error codes like code 7 and code 46.

Error code 40 is another issue that has been plaguing the Valorant servers recently. And, though there may not be any permanent solution to this problem (till Riot patches it out) we may have some temporary fixes at our disposal.

What is error code 40 in Valorant?

When the error occurs, there is a pop-up on the screen that reads, “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.” accompanied by a ‘Quit Game’ button.

This error primarily occurs if either the Valorant servers are down, or there is a problem with your internet connection. It may also occur if you haven’t patched the game to the latest version.

The Fix

Error code 40 is a very rare bug and is not considered one among Valorant’s list of known issues.

However, there are some things you can do to fix it. They are:

