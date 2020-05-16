Valorant: How to unlock new Agents

pic uploaded by: Mankete Gaming

When the Valorant closed beta began earlier this April, the players were treated to a roster of 10 Agents, each boasting a unique set of skills and abilities.

However, only five of the Agents are unlocked at the start, while the other five will require a certain amount of currency or goal completions before becoming available.

While Agents like Phoenix, Sage, Sova, Brimstone and Jett come without any cost, others like Raze, Breach, Cypher, Viper and Omen will need some significant investment.

To get your hands on these agents, there are primarily 3 things that you can do.

#1 Unlocking via leveling up

This is the simplest method out there, which will allow you to unlock Agents just by playing a few games.

When you log in to Valorant for the first time, you will see a progress bar at the bottom of the client which will have the main menu along with the ‘Latest’ tab that shows your current XP and the progress bar.

At the beginning of Valorant, completing just a few games will allow you to unlock two Agents for free. You will get to unlock your first Agent at Level 5 and then at Level 10, which can take about three to five hours, depending on how you fare.

#2 Unlocking through Agent Contracts

The contracts tab (pic by Riot Games)

If you go to the ‘Collection’ tab of the main menu, you will come across a section called Contracts on the Agent screen.

Contracts are specialized missions for each of the Valorant Agents that can be unlocked. It will allow you to earn a certain amount of XP by playing games to unlock that Agent. You can play with other Valorant Agents as well to complete the contract of another.

Gaining each level in a contract will allow you to unlock cosmetic items, while you will be able to unlock the Agent at level 5.

#3 Using VP or Valorant points

If you don't want to spend too much time grinding it our for newer Agents, then you can always choose to purchase them with Valorant Points. Each level costs 200 Valorant Points to unlock, which means you’ll need 1000, (about $10) to buy five levels and unlock the Agent.

