Valorant: New Agent First Look

The Valorant closed beta finally came to an end on the 28th of May, and now fans are eagerly waiting for Valorant to officially release worldwide, on the 2nd of June.

Riot Games’ latest tactical first-person shooter, Valorant, has had an unprecedented level of success and popularity over the last couple of weeks. And the devs are keeping the hype going till the launch, by putting out a trailer for Valorant, that revealed just a little bit more than existing 10 playable agents.

A first look at a new Valorant Agent

Come see how @VALORANTBrasil waits for the world-wide launch of VALORANT. https://t.co/lUzTZyn0PG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 29, 2020

In a video that was released through the Brazilian social media account for Valorant, Riot Games gave us a very cool trailer that portrayed all of the Agents like Raze, Sova, and Viper, who were playable in the closed beta, along with some of their abilities.

However, those who stuck around till the end of the trailer were treated to a first look at a new female agent, but she only gave a one-second cameo before glitching out to black once again.

/Riot Games

The new agent had purple eyes and hair, along with possessing some distinct features, which gives her quite a unique aura and sets her apart from the rest of the Agents so far. She might be the fabled ‘Sabine’, to whom many of the Agents’ voice lines refer to, and she is all set to have her big reveal during the full-game launch.

There were supposed to be 12 Agents during Valorant’s launch; however, there will only be 11, and the 12th one will hopefully be revealed after a few week's time.

According to Joe Ziegler, “the 11th Agent that people are gonna see on day one is definitely gonna be an interesting one and a little spicy potentially. So, we’ll see how people react to it.”