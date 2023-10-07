Valorant Night Market: 5 rarest skins to get in Episode 7 Act 2

The Night Market is a regular Valorant event that provides players with discounted weapon skins. Available for almost 20 days, the market reappears at the end of each Act. To that end, Riot Games has unveiled the Night Market for Episode 7 Act 2. Each iteration of this market is special as it consistently features debuts from new skins.

Here's a look at the five rarest skins you could get your hands on.

Rare skins to get in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market

5) NO LIMITS Vandal

The NO LIMITS collection was launched In Valorant with patch 6.11 in June 2023. It was released to commemorate the launch of VCT Masters Tokyo. The aesthetics of NO LIMITS Vandal somewhat resemble Japanese manga, with the artwork on the weapon being black and white, similar to the panels of an illustration, making it look very fashionable.

This collection's only visual impact is that it transitions from white to black as the player moves from an open region to a structure with a ceiling. The skin costs about 1275 VP, but you can grab it for much less if it pops up in the Night Market

4) Black Market Vandal

The Black Market The Vandal skin is a more classic interpretation, closely resembling Counter-Strike's default AK-47 skin. When you switch sides, the rifle's color scheme will change. The cosmetics feature two distinct color styles that change as you switch from attacking to defending or vice versa.

Switchable gun models can be acquired in Valorant by upgrading the skin with RP. The skin's standard price is 1775 VP, but you might find it at a lower estimation on the Night Market.

3) Reaver Phantom

The Reaver Phantom is a fan favorite and a popular assault rifle. Boasting a variety of gorgeous animations and a fantastic finisher animation, the weapon's sound cues reveal the dark side of this gorgeous skin.

For hardcore gamers, the kill sound is like a tune, imploring them to do more. Costing about 1775 VP, the skin comes in four different colors and can be upgraded three times over the base level.

2) Magepunk Phantom

The electrifying sound effects of the Magepunk Phantom fit the rifle's firing sound, with its animation and variants just as befitting. It combines retro features and juxtaposes classical and futuristic eras.

It is purposeful, sophisticated, and technologically advanced while remaining handcrafted. This skin costs 1775 VP, and if you're lucky, you can get it for a very low price at the Night Market.

1) Soulstrife Ghost

The Soulstrife skin bundle has a rather ghastly feel to it, with a gray and black motif evoking spirits, cobwebs, and other things that go bump in the night. The Soulstrife Ghost boasts a gloomy design with a wavy texture, making it one of the most distinctive cosmetics in the game.

When you eliminate an opponent, a smokey effect takes over the pistol, followed by a distinct sound. It costs 1775 VP but could appear in the Night Market for a lower price.

Players are excited about the Night Market as it provides exquisite skins at a low cost. That being said, to remain updated on the Night Market in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.