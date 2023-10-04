Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market: Start time, end date, new skins, and more

The Night Market is a recurring Valorant event that offers players weapon skins at discounted rates. This makes it one of the most awaited occurrences in the game. The event returns towards the end of every Act for around 20 days. With Episode 7 Act 3 on the horizon, the Night Market for the second Act of this episode has been announced by Riot Games.
Every Night Market in Valorant is unique since there are always new skins making their debut appearances. Each one hints at the next major content update to the character-based tactical shooter.
This guide tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.
When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market start?
The latest iteration of the Night Market will go live on October 11, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. Unlike the start time of new patches, which happens at variable times across different servers, this event will kick off simultaneously around the world.
The corresponding local times across the major Valorant servers are as follows:
- Los Angeles - 17:00 PDT (October 10, 2023)
- New York - 20:00 EDT (October 10, 2023)
- Frankfurt - 02:00 CEST (October 11, 2023)
- Mumbai - 05:30 IST (October 11, 2023)
- Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (October 11, 2023)
- Sydney - 10:00 AEST (October 11, 2023)
How long will the Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market remain in Valorant?
The Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market will stay live until October 30, 2023. This is approximately 20 days, the usual time span of the event.
The end of the current Night Market will also correspond with the end of the Act. The upcoming phase in the game is all set to introduce a new Duelist Agent, the final one for 2023.
All new skins coming to Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market
The NO LIMITS and Magepunk 3.0 skin collections will be eligible for the Night Market this time. Other skins that can be part of your offerings are:
- Black.Market
- Celestial
- Crimsonbeast
- Cryostasis
- Doodle Buds
- Ego
- Forsaken
- Gaia's Vengeance
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster
- Ion*
- Magepunk*
- Nebula
- Neptune
- Oni*
- Origin
- Prime
- Prime//2.0
- Radiant Crisis 001
- Reaver*
- Recon
- Soulstrife
- Sovereign
- Spline
- Tethered Realms
- Undercity
- Go! Vol. 1 and Vol. 2
- Xenohunter
- Abyssal
- Altitude
- Aristocrat
- Avalanche
- Horizon
- Kohaku & Matsuba
- Luna
- Minima
- NO LIMITS
- Nunca Olvidados
- Prism
- Sakura
- Sarmad
- Silvanus
- Snowfall
- Team Ace
- Tigris
- Titanmail
- Wasteland
- Winterwunderland
- Convex
- Endeavor
- Galleria
- Infantry
- Luxe
- Prism II
- Reverie
- Rush
- Sensation
- Smite
The skins marked with a * have melee skins that are priced above 3,550 VP. Therefore, those will not appear in the Night Market. On the items that you do find in your special shop, you can expect a discount of 10-50%.
This wraps up everything you need to know about Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.