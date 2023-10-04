Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market: Start time, end date, new skins, and more

The Night Market is a recurring Valorant event that offers players weapon skins at discounted rates. This makes it one of the most awaited occurrences in the game. The event returns towards the end of every Act for around 20 days. With Episode 7 Act 3 on the horizon, the Night Market for the second Act of this episode has been announced by Riot Games.

Every Night Market in Valorant is unique since there are always new skins making their debut appearances. Each one hints at the next major content update to the character-based tactical shooter.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.

When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market start?

The latest iteration of the Night Market will go live on October 11, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. Unlike the start time of new patches, which happens at variable times across different servers, this event will kick off simultaneously around the world.

The corresponding local times across the major Valorant servers are as follows:

Los Angeles - 17:00 PDT (October 10, 2023)

New York - 20:00 EDT (October 10, 2023)

Frankfurt - 02:00 CEST (October 11, 2023)

Mumbai - 05:30 IST (October 11, 2023)

Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 KST (October 11, 2023)

Sydney - 10:00 AEST (October 11, 2023)

How long will the Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market remain in Valorant?

The Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market will stay live until October 30, 2023. This is approximately 20 days, the usual time span of the event.

The end of the current Night Market will also correspond with the end of the Act. The upcoming phase in the game is all set to introduce a new Duelist Agent, the final one for 2023.

All new skins coming to Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market

Night Market (Image via Riot Games)

The NO LIMITS and Magepunk 3.0 skin collections will be eligible for the Night Market this time. Other skins that can be part of your offerings are:

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion*

Magepunk*

Nebula

Neptune

Oni*

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver*

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

Go! Vol. 1 and Vol. 2

Xenohunter

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Prism

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Convex

Endeavor

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

The skins marked with a * have melee skins that are priced above 3,550 VP. Therefore, those will not appear in the Night Market. On the items that you do find in your special shop, you can expect a discount of 10-50%.

This wraps up everything you need to know about Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 Night Market.