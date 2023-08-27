When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 7 Act 1?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 began on June 27, 2023. The new phase in Riot's character-based tactical shooter introduced the new Agent, Deadlock. Her presence, however, did not shake up the game's meta, as her pick rates across ranks were abysmally low. This meant that it was yet another ranked season dominated by staple Agents like Jett, Reyna, Killjoy, Sage, Omen, and the like.

Now that two months have passed, it is time for a new Act and a soft rank reset. Players can only grind to get a better rank in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 for a couple more days, based on where you play the game from. This guide will tell you when the current rank season will end in each major region of the world.

Till when can you play competitive queue in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1?

Different regions have different schedules when it comes to ranked queue end times at the end of the Act. Ranked queues at the end of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 will close on August 28 or 29, 2023, based on your account's location. The region-specific timings are as follows:

Asia Pacific : The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Brazil : The competitive queue will come to an end on August 28, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on August 28, 2023, at 23:00 PT. Europe : The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 13:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 13:00 PT. Korea : The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 07:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on August 29, 2023, at 07:00 PT. Latin America : The competitive queue will come to an end on August 28, 2023, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will come to an end on August 28, 2023, at 23:00 PT. North America: The competitive queue will be coming to an end on August 28, 2023, at 22:00 PT.

You can continue to queue up for ranked matches in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 till the mentioned time. As long as you get a match before the end time in your region, it will be counted towards your rank progress in this Act.

When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 ranked queue start?

Episode 7 Act 2 ranked queue will be available to play as soon as the patch for the Act is downloaded. The download can be initiated only after the scheduled maintenance, which might last a couple of hours, depending on the patch's size. The exact start times also vary with region. The servers will go down for scheduled maintenance in each region as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is all set to bring back Breeze to the map pool along with a new map called Sunset. Pearl and Fracture will be leaving the competitive pool for now. This will make for an interesting ranked journey for the remainder of 2023.