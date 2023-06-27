When are Valorant servers coming back from maintenance? Patch 7.00 Episode 7 Act 1 downtime revealed

The Valorant servers will be going down temporarily today, June 27, 2023, in anticipation of patch 7.00, which will introduce Episode 7 Act 1 to the shooter. The new Episode is called Evolution, and it will kick off by introducing the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, along with the Neo Frontier skin line and Team Death Match Mode.

The patch will be an incredibly big one, hence, it won't be much of a surprise to hear that Riot Games is taking the shooter offline for a couple of hours to patch in the new update.

Valorant maintenance schedules don’t last for long unless something goes wrong with the patching process, so you won't have to wait for long before today’s server downtime ends and you are finally able to make your way into the shooter once again.

Along with the new Agent, skin line, and game mode, Riot Games will also update their Act progression system with Valorant patch 7.00.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 server maintenance schedule for all regions

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of



>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTI



youtu.be/UK7Tdob8HQw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wield an arsenal of cutting-edge nano-wire tech with Deadlock, the adaptive Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway.Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of #VALORANTMasters Tokyo.>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTI Wield an arsenal of cutting-edge nano-wire tech with Deadlock, the adaptive Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway.Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of #VALORANTMasters Tokyo.>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTIyoutu.be/UK7Tdob8HQw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IgWbiL8Ao2

According to the official Valorant server status page, the servers for the shooter will be going down at the following times for all the regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

As mentioned, the downtime for the servers is expected to be around a couple of hours. However, that can extend significantly if Riot Games is facing issues with the patching process.

Hence, it’s likely that the maintenance schedule may last for a longer time, and you might have to wait it out a bit more before being able to try out the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. https://t.co/w6YM4JgjI3

The update size for Valorant patch 7.00 is expected to be somewhere around 4 GB, which might seem like a lot, but it’s not too surprising considering the amount of content that it packs.

Poll : 0 votes