Valorant: 1.02 patch release time and date

Valorant's 1.02 patch will bring a lot of changes to the game that include matchmaking and change in the rank system.

It is also expected that the patch will fix several existing bugs in the game.

Valorant 1.02 Patch will release tomorrow

The release of Valorant on 2nd June took the gaming community by storm. This is the first tactical shooter by popular game developer Riot Games.

The game’s release means fierce competition among developers in the first-person shooting genre. A new map and character were introduced into the game that were not available during the beta.

This will be fixed in tomorrow's patch. — Arnar Hrafn Gylfason (@ArnarHrafn) June 22, 2020

Riot Games is now putting all the pieces together that they missed during the game's release on 2nd June. Until yesterday, the release date for 1.02 patch was unknown. However, it has now been officially posted on the official subreddit of Valorant.

Each region will have separate timing for the update.

Date and Time of maintenance break in Valorant

NA, Brazil and LATAM (Picture Courtesy: Valorant)

Location or Region: NA, Brazil and LATAM

Date: 23/06/2020

Time: 13:00 UTC to 17:00 UTC

Europe (Picture Courtesy: Valorant)

Location or Region: Europe

Date: 24/06/2020

Time: 03:00 UTC to 07:00 UTC

APAC and Korea (Picture Courtesy: Valorant)

Location or Region: APAC and Korea

Date: 24/06/2020 to 25/06/2020

Time: 21:00 UTC to 01:00 UTC

Riot Games is finally introducing the ranked mode in Valorant, after much anticipation by the fans.

Based on the feedback, the game has improved upon certain areas before introducing the ranked mode. Also, it is expected that several other bugs will also be fixed with the patch. Click here to know more about the ranked mode in Valorant.

It is also expected that Viper’s ability will be buffed with the 1.02 patch.

Valorant is expected to see an upsurge in the player base with various other professional players switching to this game. Recently, it was announced that Ninja T1’s will participate in a Valorant tournament. He has also updated his Twitch profile, which now states that he streams Fortnite and Twitch.