Valorant Patch Notes 10.06: KAY/O changes, bug fixes, and more

Valorant Patch Notes 10.06 may have come on April 1, 2025, but the changes mentioned aren't a fluke. KAY/O is seeing changes to his FLASH/DRIVE and NULL/cmd, designed to "preserve his high skill ceiling" but also improve the gap between that and the skill floor. Other than KAY/O, Yoru and Vyse are seeing changes in this patch.

Patch Notes 10.06 also brings player behavior updates, performance updates, and bug fixes to Valorant.

Valorant Patch 10.06 Notes: Full Changelog

Here's the full set of Valorant patch notes for Update 10.06:

ALL PLATFORMS

AGENT UPDATES

KAY/O

While we love that KAY/O has an engaging path to mastery, we consistently see a large gap between his skill ceiling and skill floor, and that gap hasn’t really improved over time. We see from both player feedback and internal statistics that his flash is the most difficult flash to coordinate with on the roster.

We think we can make KAY/O’s overhand flash more flexible for mid-range scenarios to better match our other flashes.

These sets of changes should continue to preserve his high skill ceiling on those perfectly tossed pop flashes you have been practicing.

We’re also reducing his resurrection duration on his ultimate to reinforce the potential for teamplay to pick up an ally KAY/O.

FLASH/DRIVE

Upon bouncing, flashes will now start a 0.8-second-long windup and then pop.

This windup has unique audio and visuals when triggered.

The bounce windup will not be triggered if it is already less than 0.8 seconds from popping, so it won’t increase the total max time from throw to pop.

Underhand maximum flash duration 1.25s >>> 1.5s

Increase VO callout range of KAY/O’s “flashing” voice line 20m >>> 50m

Unequip time 0.85s >>> 0.6s

A minimap indicator has been added to the flash for teammates only.

NULL/cmd

Ally resurrection time 3s >>> 1.5s.

Yoru

Fakeout is providing a bit too much return on investment at the 100 credit cost.

Fakeout Cost increase 100 >>> 200 credits

Vyse

While we’re happy that Vyse has found a place in the ecosystem since the buffs in patch 9.11, we’ve found the durations on her abilities to be excessive in a world where her Razorvines are more threatening. We’re shortening the durations on her Razorvines and Shear so that Vyse will have to more actively capitalize rather than just relying on the baseline value of their stall.

Razorvine Duration:

10s >>> 7s

Shear:

Triggered Wall Duration: 8s >>> 6s

PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATES

Improved feedback notifications so you will now more reliably see messages when a cheating report leads to a ban.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Improved CPU performance of Sunset by reducing the number of map specific objects that tick each frame.

BUG FIXES

Agents

Vyse

Arc Rose

Fixed a bug where Vyse’s Arc Rose idle animation stopped looping when she crouched.

Fixed a bug where destroying the Arc Rose while Vyse was recalling it did not respect the 40 second “destroyed” cooldown.

Raze

Blast Pack

Fixed an issue where Blast Pack could knock back Skye’s Trailblazer and Tejo’s Stealth Drone through walls.

Clove

Meddle

Updated tooltips to reflect our patch 10.04 changes.

Deadlock

Annihilation

Fixed an issue where hit-confirm sounds on Deadlock’s cocoon target were abnormally loud.

Breach

Aftershock

Fixed an issue where Breach would go into an incorrect idle animation pose in third-person after Aftershock was fired.

Sova

Owl Drone

Fixed an issue where Sova would go into an incorrect idle animation pose in third person after exiting Owl Drone.

KAY/O

Fixed a rare issue where KAY/O could appear standing up when downed during Null/CMD .

Fixed an issue where KAY/O’s Zero Point dagger trajectory could behave unexpectedly with packet loss.

Gekko

Fixed an issue where the “Spike Down” VO would not play when Wingman was destroyed while carrying the Spike.

Iso

Fixed an issue where swapping to Iso with Double Tap active could result in the wrong UI bar displaying for spectators or observers.

Tejo

Stealth Drone

Fixed a bug where Stealth Drone was not unstealthing upon jumping up prior to its scan.

PC ONLY

BUG FIXES

Premier

Fixed an issue where a player’s status in the Premier Hub roster list would sometimes overlap with the alert icon in certain queues.

Fixed an issue where the playoff bracket would not update dynamically during the second game of a best of three matchup.

