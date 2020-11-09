Ryan "Shanks" Ngo, renowned for his reaction raids on Twitch, has recently reacted to a Valorant montage by Zishu.

Popular Indian content creator Zishu recently uploaded a YouTube video of Ex-Dignitas player Shanks reacting to his Valorant montage. Zishu is an official streamer for Velocity Gaming, and has a partnership with MSI Gaming as well.

Shanks, on the other hand, is popularly recognized for his reaction reels. He is one of the few streamers who has made a name for themself by doing this. Shanks has been doing these reaction streams for quite a while now and the community absolutely loves it. His reaction to Zishu's Valorant montage is perhaps one of the best things to emerge on the internet.

Valorant pro "Shanks" reacts to a montage by Zishu from Velocity Gaming

Image via - Zishu YouTube

In the video, we see Zishu playing with Jett, one of the most skill-intensive Agents in Valorant. Shanks reacts to the video quite enthusiastically. Being a Valorant player himself, Shanks appreciated Zishu's efforts to make such a montage.

The video shows that Zishu uses the Operator while jumping to execute a Brimstone and goes on to featurs Jett using her Blades to take down opponents to grab an Ace. Simultaneously, it also shows some gameplay with Raze using her Showstopper to nail a clutch.

Image via - Zishu YouTube

Shanks absolutely loved the video and started dancing on stream. It was quite clear that he was vibing with the background score in Zishu's Valorant montage. Shanks kept saying, "Holy shit, that's POG," this shows how much he appreciated the video.

Image via - Zishu YouTube

As a professional player himself, Shanks' reaction is a blessing in disguise for anyone looking to make an impact with Valorant.

The rapidly growing Valorant scene in India has seen the emergence of several gaming organizations. Perhaps the best amongst them all is Velocity Gaming. Thus, Shanks reacting to Zishu's video shows how Valorant is uniting communities worldwide.

Zishu mentioned in his comments how Shanks was glancing through parts of his montage before resuming the Valorant First Strike Qualifying matches.

Image via - Zishu YouTube

This reaction video is perhaps one of the most positive things the Valorant community can see on the internet right now. Hopefully, Valorant will continue to grow into a game where the players around the globe support each other.

