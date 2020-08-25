Valorant: Skadoodle decides to take some time off after T1’s disastrous Ignition Series run

Despite being the most promising and star-studded team in the entirety of the North American Valorant scene, T1 are, by far, the worst performers in the Ignition Series tournaments.

Their whole Valorant competitive run was disastrous, to say the least. Much like the former 100 Thieves roster, they seemed to get progressively worse with each invitational.

In a roster that consists of names like Skadoodle, Brax, crashies, food and AZK, a fan would at least expect the squad to reach the finals of the Valorant tournaments that they participate in.

However, the reality was very different for the T1 squad. In the PAX Valorant Invitational, we could see just how non-cohesive they were as a unit when they got destroyed by Team Homeless (now Dignitas).

Skadoodle seems to have taken a lot of the failures upon himself and in a recent tweet, we can see that the T1 sniper will be taking some time off from the squad, before the Pop Flash Invitational.

Skadoodle to work on his Valorant Agent pool and Operator

I have been grinding to expand my agent pool and overall impact with the OP and will be back with T1 when the time is right, but in the meantime am going to be practicing with other teams to stay sharp. I'll be back soon and better than ever — Tyler Latham (@Ska) August 24, 2020

In a recent tweet, Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham talked about how he needs to improve his Agent pool in Valorant while also working towards having a more impactful in-game presence with the Operator.

He writes:

However, we don't feel that T1’s poor performance in the Valorant Ignition series tournaments had anything to do with Skadoodle underperforming. On the contrary, Skadoodle and Brax were the only two consistent members of the squad, while food and crashies seemed to be the ones who were letting the team down.

Against uncoordinated teams, T1 played like gods and even food and crashies are able to secure top frags. However, if the opponent is skilled with awesome synergy among their members, both these players hardly seem to have any impact on the game.

T1, therefore, need to take a hard look at these loopholes in the squad, or their fate will be quite dire when the Valorant esports scene finally takes off.