Valorant: Stewie2K’s in-game settings and crosshair
- Valorant's closed beta release has been attracting a lot of professional players from all over the FPS world.
- Stewie2K is the latest addition to the list of professionals playing Valorant and he is just amazing at the game.
Stewie2K was perhaps one of the most criticized and hated Esports talents in CS: GO history. From the moment he made his debut in the Cloud9 roster, the fans didn’t really accept him. However, the young American prodigy proved his critics wrong, and slowly gained a reputation in CS: GO as one of the best smoke grenade users in the game.
It was his amazing progress as a professional in Coud9, that allowed him to land a spot in SK Gaming and later on in Team Liquid. In TL, Stewie2K played a vital role in helping the squad secure the first place in the Intel Grand Slam Season Two challenge.
As he is a full-time professional player, you will not see him stream his Valorant matches all that often, but once in a blue moon, you might just see him live on Twitch, tearing through the servers of Valorant.
Here are his Valorant in-game settings.
His Mouse Sensitivity in Valorant
- Sensitivity- 0.64
- Scoped Sensitivity-1.25
- DPI- 400
- eDPI- 256
- Windows Sensitivity- 6/11
- Polling Rate- 1000 Hz
His Crosshair Settings in Valorant
- Color- White
- Outlines- On – 1 / 1
- Center Dot- off
- Inner Lines- 1 / 5 / 4 / 4
- Outer Lines - 0/0/0/0
- Movement / Firing Error - Off
His Key bindings in Valorant
- Walk- L-Shift.
- Crouch- L-Ctrl.
- Jump- Space/ MW Down.
- Use Object- F
- Equip Primary Weapon- 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon- 2
- Equip Melee Weapon- 3
- Equip Spike- 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1- C
- Use/Equip Ability 2 - Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3 - E
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X
His graphics and Video Settings in Valorant
- Display Mode- Fullscreen.
- Resolution - 920×1080 16:9
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked.
- Material Quality - High.
- Texture Quality - High.
- Detail Quality - High
- UI Quality - Low.
- Vignette - On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 8x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Bloom- Off
- Distortion- Off
- First Person Shadows- On
