Valorant: Stewie2K’s in-game settings and crosshair

Stewie2K was perhaps one of the most criticized and hated Esports talents in CS: GO history. From the moment he made his debut in the Cloud9 roster, the fans didn’t really accept him. However, the young American prodigy proved his critics wrong, and slowly gained a reputation in CS: GO as one of the best smoke grenade users in the game.

It was his amazing progress as a professional in Coud9, that allowed him to land a spot in SK Gaming and later on in Team Liquid. In TL, Stewie2K played a vital role in helping the squad secure the first place in the Intel Grand Slam Season Two challenge.

As he is a full-time professional player, you will not see him stream his Valorant matches all that often, but once in a blue moon, you might just see him live on Twitch, tearing through the servers of Valorant.

Here are his Valorant in-game settings.

His Mouse Sensitivity in Valorant

Sensitivity- 0.64

Scoped Sensitivity-1.25

DPI- 400

eDPI- 256

Windows Sensitivity- 6/11

Polling Rate- 1000 Hz

His Crosshair Settings in Valorant

Color- White

Outlines- On – 1 / 1

Center Dot- off

Inner Lines- 1 / 5 / 4 / 4

Outer Lines - 0/0/0/0

Movement / Firing Error - Off

His Key bindings in Valorant

Walk- L-Shift.

Crouch- L-Ctrl.

Jump- Space/ MW Down.

Use Object- F

Equip Primary Weapon- 1

Equip Secondary Weapon- 2

Equip Melee Weapon- 3

Equip Spike- 4

Use/Equip Ability 1- C

Use/Equip Ability 2 - Q

Use/Equip Ability 3 - E

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X

His graphics and Video Settings in Valorant

Display Mode- Fullscreen.

Resolution - 920×1080 16:9

Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked.

Material Quality - High.

Texture Quality - High.

Detail Quality - High

UI Quality - Low.

Vignette - On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering - 8x

Improve Clarity - Off

Bloom- Off

Distortion- Off

First Person Shadows- On

