×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Valorant: Stewie2K’s in-game settings and crosshair

  • Valorant's closed beta release has been attracting a lot of professional players from all over the FPS world.
  • Stewie2K is the latest addition to the list of professionals playing Valorant and he is just amazing at the game.
Abhishek Mallick
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 19 May 2020, 16:55 IST
Uploaded by DotEsports

Stewie2K was perhaps one of the most criticized and hated Esports talents in CS: GO history. From the moment he made his debut in the Cloud9 roster, the fans didn’t really accept him. However, the young American prodigy proved his critics wrong, and slowly gained a reputation in CS: GO as one of the best smoke grenade users in the game.

Also Read: Valorant: To frag movies so far in the closed beta

It was his amazing progress as a professional in Coud9, that allowed him to land a spot in SK Gaming and later on in Team Liquid. In TL, Stewie2K played a vital role in helping the squad secure the first place in the Intel Grand Slam Season Two challenge. 

As he is a full-time professional player, you will not see him stream his Valorant matches all that often, but once in a blue moon, you might just see him live on Twitch, tearing through the servers of Valorant.

Here are his Valorant in-game settings.

His Mouse Sensitivity in Valorant

  • Sensitivity- 0.64
  • Scoped Sensitivity-1.25
  • DPI- 400 
  • eDPI- 256
  • Windows Sensitivity- 6/11
  • Polling Rate- 1000 Hz

His Crosshair Settings in Valorant

  • Color- White
  • Outlines- On – 1 / 1
  • Center Dot- off
  • Inner Lines- 1 / 5 / 4 / 4
  • Outer Lines - 0/0/0/0
  • Movement / Firing Error - Off

His Key bindings in Valorant

  • Walk- L-Shift.
  • Crouch- L-Ctrl.
  • Jump- Space/ MW Down.
  • Use Object- F
  • Equip Primary Weapon- 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon- 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon- 3
  • Equip Spike- 4 
  • Use/Equip Ability 1- C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2 - Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3 - E
  • Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate - X
Advertisement

His graphics and Video Settings in Valorant

  • Display Mode- Fullscreen.
  • Resolution - 920×1080 16:9
  • Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked.
  • Material Quality - High.
  • Texture Quality - High.
  • Detail Quality - High
  • UI Quality - Low.
  • Vignette - On
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering - 8x
  • Improve Clarity - Off
  • Bloom- Off
  • Distortion- Off
  • First Person Shadows- On

Also Read: Valorant: ScreaM's in-game settings


Published 19 May 2020, 16:55 IST
Gaming News Valorant Valorant Guide
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी