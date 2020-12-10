Valorant: Useful Cypher Spycam spots in Icebox

When it comes to defence in Valorant, Cypher plays a major role. The Sentinel Agent possesses abilities that help the team gather information about the enemy's whereabouts. This includes the Spycam.

The Spycam helps an agent get vision on a particular location where Cypher cannot reach. However, to properly make use of the Spycam as surveillance, one needs to learn the lines of sight and setups to properly place a spycam.

With the addition of the new map Icebox in Valorant, Cypher mains have got some extra work to do. Not everyone will be familiar with the map yet and may need some help. These are some of the Spycam spots in Icebox one may use to influence the game.

Valorant: Icebox map callouts

The above callouts will be used to specify the following Spycam Spots of Cypher in Icebox map. It is useful to know the shorthand for different spots on the map to communicate quickly with teammates.

Defensive Spycam Spots at Icebox in Valorant

Spycam spots for A site

1. Above the A screen

Image by Riot Games

The first Spycam spot is at the A site and it allows Valorant players to get a clear view of the plant site. It also helps mark the entry points of the attackers from A main as well as the mid area. The camera can provide information from the site and also be rotated to get clues from the A screen area as well.

The Spycam is placed by standing on the rafters of A site and placing it while jumping.

Image by Riot Games

2. By the zipline on the Top of A site

Image by Riot Games

For Valorant players to have a more stealthy approach than the previous one at A site, this particular Spycam spot is the most ideal one. It is placed deep within a corner at A site next to the vent and zipline.

This also provides a clear view of the site and is not easily detectable as attackers might find it difficult to locate the camera situated in the deep corner.

Image by Riot Games

3. Above the A Site sloped corner

Spycam spot at A site corner

To have a little early information from enemies entering the A site, this Spycam is the most ideal one. Enemies holding near the A nest can be easily detected and tagged by this particular Spycam spot. Cyphers may also use this in a post plant scenario as this cover the whole bomb site in Valorant.

For a better view of the site, Jump and place the Spycam onto the wall by the Warrior display.

Spycam spot at A site corner

4. Aggressive Spycam Spot near A nest

Spycam near A site

While defenders in Valorant are mainly focused on defending the particular sites, one may come up with strategies to push out attackers. This calls for an aggressive Spycam spot to detect enemies entering the site early on in a round. This particular Spycam exactly does that.

To place it, A Cypher must stand on the nest at A site, and aim at the left pillar. Not only will this help catch enemies by surprise, but also help teammates who decide to push and create pressure.

Spycam spot near A nest

B. Spycam spots at Mid

1. Above the Mid boiler

Spycam at Mid boiler

The middle portion is an important part of any map of Valorant. While attackers choose to go to one of the two sites, controlling middle of the map helps defenders block out a majority of site entries.

The most ideal Spycam spot in mid is above the boiler. Not only will this allow the defenders to get a view of the attackers' spawn and the mid-map, but will also help to predict the enemies' moves at an early stage of the round.

Mid boiler Spycam spot

2. Aggressive Spycam spot at Mid boiler

Spycam spot for Attackers Spawn

The next Spycam spot helps the Cypher get a better view of the attackers' spawn. This particular spot might help the defenders to counter a mid push while also keeping an eye on the entry to A site.

However, this is an aggressive spot and the spycam might be destroyed as soon as it is attached. Thus, it is only useful for a quick intake of information.

This Spycam is placed by stand at the B kitchen opening and aiming above the Tube.

SpyCam spot for Attackers' spawn

3. Defenders' Spawn Spycam for Late rounds

Deep Defenders' Spawn Spycam

For a very defensive and stealthy Spycam setup that is useful for post plant scenarios, this spot is the one many Valorant Cyphers would prefer. Not only does it keep an eye on the A entrance via mid, but also helps in countering flankers from the enemy side.

Spycam spot at Defenders' Spawn

C. Spycam spots at B site on Icebox in Valorant

1. Spycam near B yellow container

Spycam Spot near B yellow

For the B site, a sneaky position for placing the Spycam is behind the yellow container. It gives a top view of the B site and has good coverage as well. To place the Spycam, the Valorant player needs to climb up on the box at the deep corner of the B site, and then jump and place the Spycam at the above spot.

This particular setup is most useful during post-plant scenarios as the enemy team might be scattered throughout the site. This camera will cover most of it.

Spycam spot covering the B site

2. Spycam near B hall

Spycam near B hall

A lot of pushes from the attackers' side might be encountered from the mid area and the kitchen area. In case the defenders fail to take control of the mid, this camera allows the defenders to gather intel on enemies taking the mid-route on Valorant's Icebox map.

It also covers half of the B site and gets a slight view of the entrance from attackers' spawn.

Spycam at B hall

Attacking Spycam Spots on Icebox in Valorant

1. At Mid from B site

Mid Spycam from B site

While Cypher is a defensive character in Valorant, they can also be utilised as an attacking agent to gain information about flankers from the defenders' side. As earlier mentioned, gaining mid control is an important part of the game. This particular spot will help attackers get maximum intel from the mid area.

To place the Spycam at this spot, one needs to jump up on the green containers at B and place the Spycam as shown above.

Spycam at mid from B site

2. Aggressive Spycam at A site

A site aggressive spycam

This Spycam gives the Attackers a lot of information with which to plan their attack. Even though the Camera might die, the Valorant player will get a clear idea of all the positions that the defenders are holding. It also gives a way for a fast approach to the A site for the attacking side.

A site aggressive camera

3. Attackers' spawn

Spycam at attackers' spawn

Cypher when on the attacking side is most useful to keep an eye on the flanks from the enemy side. Thus, to successfully counter enemy flanks, this is the most ideal Spycam setup. This covers not only the A entrance from mid but also the B entrance.

Spycam setups this high are advantageous too. While the enemy might face difficulties destroying it, the Cypher may timely kill the enemy in that process.

Spycam at attackers' spawn

All these Camera spots will come in handy for all the Valorant players who are new to the Icebox map and have decided to take up Cypher as their main. While these are few ideal spots to place the Spycam at, this also gives an idea about where a Spycam should be placed in general to gain maximum information and give out little.

These are by no means the only spots that are available to players. Valorant players must explore to find other spots of placing the Spycam according to their own strategies.

