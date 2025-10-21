Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Walkthrough: How to complete To Taste A Foreign Body

After the introductory sequence with the voice in the protagonist's head, To Taste A Foreign Body shows up as our primary quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Fabien, as the voice introduces itself, is a vampire who is a detective by profession. This entity is eager to find out what happened to their body. After going through all the basic gameplay controls, we find ourselves heading into unfamiliar territory in a derelict apartment in Seattle.

This guide will walk you through To Taste A Foreign Body quest in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

To Taste A Foreign Body quest walkthrough

Get Outside

To Taste A Foreign Body quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

To Taste A Foreign Body quest starts with Fabien commenting on the important things at hand. Head through the broken wall to reach the entrance filled with lights. Voices of Police Officers can be heard outside the main door. This is where the Heightened Senses ability gets introduced. Use it to locate the origin and direction of the voices.

Get to the roof, avoiding police

After investigating the door that the Police Officers are trying to open, we are introduced to the reactive crosshair, which increases in size whenever secrets are nearby. Use this to locate the lifts blocked with wooden planks. Use your Heightened Senses and then Telekinesis to break the pipe inside.

Break the pipe inside the lift shaft (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

This will cause one of the blockades to open, allowing you to pass through. Climb up through the lift shaft to get to the floor above. Cross the wooden walkway to get to a derelict apartment building. There is a secret note left on a bloody package on a nearby couch.

Distract the officer to sneak past unseen

In the next section of To Taste A Foreign Body quest, hop over the broken wall inside this apartment room to find a police officer using a walkie-talkie. Use your Telekinesis to distract the guard and head past the door on the right. Head down the hallway to the rooms on your right side until you find a room with a broken ceiling. Climb up to find a new secret item on the wall ahead of you.

Use Telekinesis in To Taste A Foreign Body quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Explore this apartment and locate the bathroom. Climb up through its broken ceiling to unlock the Gliding tutorial. Explore the room ahead and cross the hallways to find a bathtub and a giant hole in the floor. Climb down and exit the apartment to find two police officers exploring the hallway. Once they have left, crouch your way across to the vents.

Sneak past the patrolling guards (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Be careful inside the vents, as there are gaps through which the officers can spot you. It is best that you wait for them to finish their conversation and head back. Safely exit the vent to climb down through the hole on the floor. Cut across the hallway to find the stairs. Reach the top where a ladder awaits you, brightly lit up in red lights.

Kill the ghoul without alerting anyone

Quietly take down the Ghoul (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Upon reaching the top, you are introduced to a Ghoul that you can take down in To Taste A Foreign Body quest. Bite on its neck to acquire XP. In the next room, jump across the broken stairs and head inside the door. Here, you can attack two more Ghouls with a tutorial showing you how to strike from above.

Get to the roof

After beating the two Ghouls, look up at the ceiling where light is shining through to find wooden plans you can break open with Telekinesis. Climb up the wall and acquire all items nearby before heading into the next room through the double door.

Strike from above tutorial in To Taste A Foreign Body quest (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

Defeat the ghouls

The next room contains three ghouls talking to each other in separate corners. Take them down carefully or head into combat; these NPCs stand no chance against your powers. Soon, a fourth ghoul will come to aid them. Take them all down, and head inside the next area. Climb through the opening in the ceiling to cross a small passageway.

Kill all the Ghouls before heading to the roof (Image via Paradox Interactive | YouTube: @Zoddronite)

This will lead you to the stairs that take you to the roof. Break the lock on this door to trigger a cutscene. As Fabien informs Phyre of the current year, our protagonist then explains that they have been asleep for a hundred years. This cuts into the cinematic pop-up of the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 title card.

Following this cutscene in To Taste A Foreign Body quest, Phyre wakes up in a bed and talks to Fabien. Here are all the dialogue options you can choose:

(>) No. No, I suppose not.

(>) You persist. Disappointing.

(>) Unusual, to wake to a kind word.

The next dialogue options after Fabien calls you the Nomad are as follows:

(>) I am.

(>) They still remember me?

(>) How do you know that?

Phyre can choose these dialogue options next:

(>) I am a traveler.

(>) I am a warrior.

(>) I am a survivor.

After hearing Phyre's remarks, Fabien asks about the most dangerous thing out there, to which our protagonist can reply:

(>) Mortals that hate.

(>) Ideals that demand blood.

(>) The fight for power.

(>) I have said enough.

The last few dialogue options are as follows:

(>) Who was your sire?

(>) What is this haven?

(>) Any memories returning?

(>) About the Kindred of today…

(>) What was that about alcohol?

Following this, you get to choose your clan from a list of six. Clans can provide affinities as well as passive abilities that you can utilize.

This concludes To Taste A Foreign Body quest walkthrough in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Since this is an introductory sequence, several game mechanics are introduced step by step. If you happen to forget any of the controls and keybinds, the in-game Codex can help you out.

