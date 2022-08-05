Watch: Veibae tempts fate by digging upwards in Minecraft, dies immediately 

Popular Twitch streamer and VTuber Veibae decided to play some Minecraft on stream yesterday. However, while trying to make her way out of a cave, she made a common mistake.

Planning her way out of the cave, she decided to take a risk by digging straight upwards to potentially reach the surface as quickly as possible. As almost every Minecraft player knows, digging straight upwards or downwards is a dangerous proposition, as one could accidentally dig themselves into lava, pitfalls or have gravel dropped on top of them.

As if to tempt fate, Veibae remarked on how unlikely it would be for something bad to happen to her. As soon as she deemed herself safe, the VTuber took out a block above her and gravel fell directly on top of her, resulting in instant death. Following the mishap, the streamer exclaimed:

"You can't make this s***t up."

Veibae digs upwards in Minecraft, gets crushed

The popular English VTuber played some Minecraft on her most recent stream. After spending some time in an underground cave mining for materials, she decided it was time to return to the surface.

As many Minecraft players know, it's not always a good idea to take shortcuts when making one's way in or out of a mine. While it may be true that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, digging directly up or down in Minecraft comes with risks. These risks include lava, pitfalls and having loose gravel dropped directly on a character.

Although Veibae was aware of the danger, she decided to dig directly upwards to make her way out of the cave. Although it wasn't the smartest decision, she seemed aware of the risks. Vei joked about the danger, claiming that she would be fine if she dug straight up:

"Surely nothing bad has ever happened to anyone in the history of Minecraft to the people that dug up."

With almost perfect timing, the next block she took out was holding up some gravel. Those blocks of gravel dropped directly onto her character, suffocating her inside a wall.

After dying, she seemed in disbelief, likely because of the timing being almost too perfect. While everyone who has played Minecraft has made that same mistake at least once, it nonetheless evoked laughter amongst her viewers.

Fans react to Veibae's disastrous death in Minecraft

Fans on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit enjoyed the comedic timing in the clip. One user also remarked that dying by digging straight upwards or downwards is a mistake that every Minecraft player has made, even those who know better.

Other users shared a specific trick in Minecraft where the player places a torch directly under their feet. Apparently, if gravel collides with a torch before hitting the block under the player's character, it breaks the block and prevents them from dying.

While Veibae may have been better off following that advice, this hilarious clip certainly left many in stitches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far