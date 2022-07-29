How to get Minecraft for free in 2022

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, partly due to its accessible pricing. However, some players may be hesitant to spend the asking price for the game before knowing what they're getting when they do so.

For some players, diving into Minecraft is best done gradually. It doesn't hurt to test how your device runs the game before you make a purchase for it.

Fortunately, Mojang provides multiple avenues for players to enjoy the game without spending a cent. This can help players make their purchase decisions after playing the game for some time.

Try the demo version

Minecraft.net's free trial page (Image via Mojang)

On the game's official website, players will find an option to download the launcher for Windows, Android and PlayStation platforms.

By default, this will be the Bedrock Edition of the game, but PC, macOS and Linux players can also download Java Edition if they'd like.

Once they've downloaded and installed the game launcher, the demo version should be available when players press the play button.

This demo is a timed version, providing approximately 100 minutes of gameplay before requiring players to purchase the full game.

Sadly, 100 minutes isn't a ton of time to enjoy the full scope of version 1.19. However, it should give players an idea of how well the game runs on their hardware, at the very least.

Access the demo via Google Play

Mobile interface (Image via Android Games/YouTube)

Players on the go can also access Minecraft's Android demo via the Google Play Store. This version of the game is beholden to the same time constraints as the PC and console versions, but it is also free to play during the time limit.

The mobile version features a touch-based interface with the same enjoyable gameplay that players can expect from the Bedrock Edition.

Sadly, players on iOS won't be able to access the demo for free due to Apple's policy for their app store, but the title exists there as well.

The mobile version of the game is also somewhat cheaper than its counterparts, which may help make a player's buying decision a little easier. After all, mobile platforms feature very different hardware compared to consoles or personal computers.

Playing Minecraft Classic in-browser

Minecraft Classic is completely free and accessible on web browsers (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Classic is available for free for players who just want to spend a little more time building.

All players need to do is head to Classic.Minecraft.net on their preferred web browser. This particular version of the game will require keyboard controls, so players on mobile or console will need to access a computer to enjoy it.

The game runs entirely within the player's web page window; no downloads or installations are needed.

However, it's important to note that this is a very early build of the game from its days in alpha. For this reason, many of the features that were implemented after the game's launch are not available.

Be that as it may, players still have a decent selection of blocks to work with. They can explore their world and build within it to their heart's content. It may not be the content-rich iteration of the game that players have come to know, but this classic version can still be a relaxing way to pass the time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far