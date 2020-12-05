Velocity Gaming to represent India at PVP Esports Valorant Tournament in Singapore

Velocity Gaming is no stranger when it comes to the South Asian Valorant Scene. They have been dominating the region since the beta release of the game.

While other sturdy teams are coming to the fore in the South Asian region, Velocity Gaming seems to have already reached a higher level in terms of tournaments. They are representing their country in PVP Esports Valorant Open Championships Regional Finals, to be held in Singapore.

Velocity Gaming becomes the first Indian team to represent its country at an International level in Valorant

Velocity Gaming was given direct entry to this tournament after winning the India Today Cup.

The tournament is a part of SuperGamingFest Season 2. It is being organized by PVP Esports themselves, and will be held on 13th December this year.

Although there were talks about arranging the tournament in an offline setting, the COVID situation has stalled this possibility. Thus, it’s going to be conducted on the online servers, with players participating from their respective bootcamps.

Prizepool

A total of 6000 SGD (3.3 lacs INR) is the prize pool for the tournament, with the first prize being 2800 SGD (1.5 lacs INR).

Teams and Countries

A total of 6 teams will be playing the tournament, each representing their country.

Velocity Gaming (India)

Attack All Around (Thailand)

XCN (Indonesia)

B Beasts (Myanmar)

Bren Esports (Philippines)

Inner Voice (Singapore)

Image by PVP Esports

Velocity Gaming's Match timings and Stream schedules

The official organisers haven’t released the match schedule yet. However, Velocity Gaming has released its part of the schedule. The whole tournament will start and end on the same day, with the games starting from 7:30AM IST (10:00 AM SGT).

The following Best of 1 matches will be played by Velocity Gaming in the Round Robin stage, followed by the finals played between the 2 teams with the highest score in the previous round:

India vs Myanmar - 7:30 AM IST, (Off-stream)

India vs Thailand - 10:30 AM IST, (On-stream)

India vs the Philippines - 11:30 PM IST, (Off-Stream)

India vs Indonesia - 12:30 PM IST, (Off-Stream)

India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST, (On-Stream)

All the On-stream Matches will be streamed on PVP Esports Youtube Channel.

Ping issue

Since it’s an Online event with teams playing from their bootcamps, the issue of latency does arise. PVP Esports has set a policy of fairplay, which states that the server will be selected such that either both the teams will have nearly the same ping, or none of the teams will have a huge ping advantage.

For more updates on the matches, you may follow PVP Esports or Velocity Gaming on Instagram.