Velocity Gaming wins TEC Valorant Challenger Series 4

Velocity Gaming defeated Noble Esports 3-2 to reclaim the LG Ultragear TEC Valorant Challenger Series 4 title.

Velocity Gaming yet again showed the Indian fans why it has been tremendously successful in the country in Valorant. However, it didn't come easy, as the close, intense back-to-back rounds on different maps ensured that Noble Esports gave the winners a run for its money.

Velocity Gaming has now won every one of the TEC Challenger Series that it has taken part in and dominated other Indian Valorant rosters.

Velocity Gaming are Valorant TEC Challenger Series 4 champs

Velocity Gaming remained undefeated in the TEC Challenger Series and has set a landmark for the upcoming Indian Valorant teams. The side had been the favorites moving into the grand finals of TEC Challenger Series 4 as well.

Noble Esports has been one of India's best Valorant teams, and true to reputation, didn't go down without a fight.

In the first map, Noble Esports stomped Velocity Gaming on Bind to win 13-9. In the second map on Haven, the latter got crucial clutches to take the lead and eventually come out on top 13-8.

Next up, on Split, the competition was very close, and both teams played extraordinarily well. However, Velocity Gaming ended up claiming the match 13-10.

In a do-or-die match four on Ascent, Noble Esports did everything in its power to dominate its opponents and win crucial aim duals to secure the tie 13-8 and level the series.

The last match was fierce as both rosters went all out with their eyes on the prize. Velocity Gaming won some crucial gunfights, though occasional clutches from SSSami kept Noble Esports in the match.

In the end, VLT Amaterasu came up with some insane plays, utilizing his vaunted game sense to help the organization cross the finishing line.

