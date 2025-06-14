"Vi? Stands for stupid!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1074 (Sunday, June 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 15, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gained considerable traction among enthusiasts of League of Legends. To accurately determine the answers, a comprehensive understanding of the champions' lore within this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is imperative.
The Quote puzzle in the 1074th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Vi? Stands for stupid!"
Xerath, Wukong, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1074th edition (June 15, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 15, 2025, are:
- Classic: Xerath
- Quote: Jinx
- Ability: Nami; Bonus: E (Tidecaller's Blessing)
- Emoji: Fiddlesticks
- Splash Art: Udyr; Bonus: Black Belt Udyr
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 15, 2025, is Xerath. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Jinx, a champion frequently selected for the ADC position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is contained within Nami's E ability, referred to as "Tidecaller's Blessing." The Emoji puzzle is linked to Fiddlesticks, while the Splash Art showcases Udyr's Black Belt skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
- LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
- LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
- LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
- LoLdle 1065 (June 6): Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen
- LoLdle 1064 (June 5): Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar
- LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
The answers to the 1075th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 16, 2025.
