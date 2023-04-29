5 video game sequels that outdid their predecessors

The gaming industry tends to be skeptical of sequels. Usually, the plot of a particular game is eagerly anticipated by fans, but they are also wary of the sequel falling short of expectations set by the first. However, a few video game sequels have succeeded in going above and beyond their prequels in practically every regard. These follow-up games have raised the bar with better graphics, more intuitive gameplay, and interesting narratives and characters.

In this article, we will talk about five video game sequels that outdid their predecessors.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Portal 2 and four other video game sequels that outdid their predecessors.

1) Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed II was built upon the strengths of the first game, Assasain's Creed, and improved many of its drawbacks. Although the first Assassin's Creed game concept was fascinating, many players felt the story lacked depth. Contrarily, the narrative in Assassin's Creed II is significantly more developed, with a deeper look at the game's historical backdrop.

Assassin's Creed II included more weapons and skills, as well as smoother mobility and traversal mechanisms that improved the enjoyment of the game's universe. It also had a wide range of missions, something that was lacking in the first game.

These improvements not only outdid its predecessor but also happened to become one of the most popular games in gaming history.

2) Portal 2

The sequel to first-person perspective puzzle game Portal had a storyline full of surprising twists and turns that held player interest. The game introduced new characters, such as Wheatley and Cave Johnson, who were memorable and entertaining.

A greater range of puzzle components, including light bridges, tractor beams, and gels that could alter the characteristics of surfaces, were added in Portal 2. The puzzles were trickier and more difficult than those in the first game, and new features were added to encourage players to use their imaginations and problem-solving skills to progress further.

3) Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

With its advanced graphics, storytelling, and realistic animations, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves outdid its prequel, Uncharted. New characters such as Chloe Frazer and Tenzin were introduced to the game, along with new fighting techniques (such as sneaky takedowns), weapons, and new traversal aspects like climbing and swinging on ropes. The game also featured more interesting and exciting set pieces, like a train passage and a helicopter chase.

Both fans and critics also enjoyed the multiplayer element that Uncharted 2 offered. It let players customize their characters with numerous skins and loadouts and offered a variety of game styles, including Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag.

4) Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 is a first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software and is a sequel to Borderlands. It introduced a more in-depth narrative with many new characters, each with a unique skillset to improve player engagement.

While Borderlands had strong first-person shooter gameplay elements, Borderlands 2 added more gameplay elements. It features new enemy kinds that require unique methods to overcome, as well as new weapon types like grenade launchers and rocket launchers. Additionally, the game featured more dynamic and diverse environments, such as floating cities and underground tunnels that enhanced the sense of exploration and adventure overall.

5) Mass Effect 2

Action role-playing video game Mass Effect 2 outdid its predecessor Mass Effect in many ways. While the first game's plot stretched across the entire galaxy, the one in Mass Effect 2 was more focused and cohesive, and it focused on making the player put together a team of experts to fight the Collectors. Each team member had a unique story arc that added to the overall storyline, and the game's plot was more character-driven.

The game's presentation was further enhanced with graphical improvements and in-depth environmental detail. The weapon designs were also more creative, providing a fresh and renewed experience to those who played the first game.

These sequels give players an exceptional gaming experience, with enhanced gameplay mechanics and richer, more interesting characters and plots. They highlight how game designers always push the limits of imagination and technology to provide players with an exceptional experience.

