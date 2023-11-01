7 best video games that need a cinematic adaptation

When it comes to movie adaptations, video games have gotten the short end of the stick. When one hears that a game is being converted into a film, they can only shrug in dismay. Every gamer fears their favorite franchise will be wrecked when a Hollywood executive thinks it's time to cash in on the game's success and turn it into a film.

On the other hand, a crew with passion and affection for the source material will occasionally make a well-done cinematic adaptation. Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario Bros., and the recent Five Nights at Freddy's are some of the best instances of well-adapted video game films produced by a studio dedicated to the projects.

Though not every game is designed to be made into a film, some are too amazing to pass up. This article will discuss seven such games with incredible stories or world-building that will be suited for the big screen.

Best video games that will result in good films

1) Read Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan's journey in the form of a movie? Hell yes (Image via Rockstar)

The film industry currently lacks Western movies and may benefit from more movies in this genre. And what better story to adapt than Rockstar Games' smash-hit western video game, Red Dead Redemption 2?

Arthur Morgan's journey is a master-crafted story dealing with themes of loss, rage, and coming to grips with one's mortality, supported by a cast of well-written characters and antagonists. If adapted correctly, the movie can be a massive success and can reignite the love for the Western genre.

2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare saga (2007-2011)

Remember, switching to your pistols is faster than reloading (Image via Activision, Harry2212 from Reddit)

War-related stories have been a part of the entertainment industry for decades. Countless movies and shows have been based on real-life and fictional battles. The same goes for video games, and Activision's 2007 blockbuster in the Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare, has told the most grounded story of a war set in the present.

For good reasons, the Modern Warfare trilogy series is often recognized as one of the best war video games. Character deaths, betrayal, strife between different regions of the world, and massive action sequences make for an emotional roller coaster. These games can be readily adapted into films by a passionate studio. Fans will be thrilled to see memorable moments like the Battle of Washington DC or the Fall of the Eiffel Tower on the big screen.

3) Mass Effect trilogy

Embarking on a journey with the Normandy crew on the big screen will be so thrilling to watch (Image via EA)

Only a few properties, like Bioware's Mass Effect series, can function wonderfully as a film. Commander Shepard's adventure through the three games of solving the mystery of the Protheans' disappearance and defeating the Reapers is one of the best stories in video game history.

Mass Effect can be well translated into a series of movies because it has a captivating tale, a superb cast of characters, and an imminent threat of disaster. While fans wait for the next game in the series, Bioware could give a movie to the player base.

4) Star Wars: KOTOR games

Disney, please bring back the Extended Universe (Image via Lucasfilms)

Darth Revan is a name popular among those who enjoy Star Wars games. His narrative is widely regarded as a fan favorite since he was known as the force user who walked on both the bright and dark sides of the force. Revan's narrative can be found in Bioware's popular 2003 RPG, Knights of the Old Republic, or KOTOR for short.

Given the size of Lucasfilm under Disney's direction, they might very well adapt this video game for the big screen while fans anticipate Bioware's planned KOTOR remake.

5) The Division series

After the events of the last few years, this adaptation can be a big hit if made (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's The Division has a fantastic backdrop. A world devastated by a deadly virus with armed gangs roaming the streets can make for an entertaining movie if adapted appropriately. Plans for a film adaptation of The Division starring Jake Gyllenhall was reportedly in place right before the COVID pandemic hit the world.

However, due to the world's situation following the COVID period, it was paused and may never be completed. Fans of the looter-shooter video game can only hope that another studio picks up the franchise and makes a film based on it.

6) Metro series

Post-apocalyptic setting works so well as movies (Image via 4A games)

The post-apocalyptic setting has been significant in both video games and films. There is something intriguing about a bunch of survivors foraging and scavenging their way across a barren wasteland and civilization's ruins for a way to survive.

Cannibals, a dark, destroyed tunnel full of mutant robbers, a political conflict between several groups, and a ruined Moscow metropolis are all part of the Metro series. If reimagined correctly, Artyom's adventure can be converted into an engaging film.

7) League of Legends

The world of League of Legends has some incredible stories to tell (Image via Riot)

Arcane showed that the world of one of the biggest multiplayer games has great potential in storytelling. As fans await the show's second season, Riot Games can efficiently work with a renowned studio to make some fun viewing experience for the big screen.

There are a lot of stories in the universe of League. Arcane was able to tap into only a tiny part of that potential. Riot can easily make a prequel movie to the series, showing Silco and Vander's past and how they fell off. They also have the option to create an utterly new one revolving around other characters like Viego, Yasuo, etc.