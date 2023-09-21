The Division 3 officially confirmed: Expected release period, new gameplay features, and more

Ubisoft Studio has officially confirmed Tom Clancy's The Division 3, and the title's official website just announced the news with details that fans would be happy to hear. Julian Gerighty, the mind behind Star Wars Outlaws, has been appointed as the Executive Producer for the Division franchise to go forward. Led by Massive Entertainment, the new team will solely focus on the brand's redemption while keeping the support for the last iteration in mind.

Read on to learn more about The Division 3, its expected release date, and what fans can expect in the upcoming days.

The Division 3 expected release period

The Division 3 will likely come in late 2025, if not later. Fans might be disappointed hearing this, but the franchise has a lot in store for the next year that they can delve into.

According to Ubisoft, Julian Gerighty will not only oversee Tom Clancy's The Division 3's development, but he will also focus on the ongoing projects; these include The Division Resurgence and The Division Heartland.

It is worth noting that Gerighty was the Creative Director for The Division 2, and he has plenty of experience within Massive Entertainment to produce a classic that fans have been asking after for the longest time.

What to expect from The Division 3?

While it is too early to tell what exact features fans can expect from the forthcoming title, Gerighty stated an overview that sum up overall expectations. According to him, The Division 3 needs to be of the highest quality because it's a legacy that requires protection. Here is what he said regarding his vision for the franchise:

“I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can't get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It’s about refinement, it's about pushing the quality bar consistently forward.”

He also mentioned that he remembers the "gameplay promise" for the franchise. The next title will also feature these modes because Gerighty explained how it has been a core of The Division from the start. Here is what fans can expect:

Co-op

PvP

Open-world RPG

Will The Division 2 continue to exist?

If fans are wondering if Ubisoft will continue to support The Division 2 or not, they need not worry. Ubisoft has officially confirmed that The Division 2 will be given live support while Gerighty will focus on the "brand identity."

For more information regarding The Division franchise, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.