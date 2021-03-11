Viego’s League of Legends pro-play drought continues as he remains disabled for LEC week 8

It has been a little more than a month since League of Legends’ latest champion, Viego, got his official release.

However, the Ruined King is yet to make a debut on some of the biggest professional stages of the game, and it seems that it will continue to remain so.

Newly released champions in League of Legends don’t immediately get the spotlight on the pro stage as the devs test them for bugs and exploits to make them pro-play ready.

However, it never takes more than a couple of weeks to sort out the issue and get the champion up and rolling for League of Legends tournaments like the LCS, LEC, LCK, the LPL.

#LEC Update:



Viego will remain disabled for the upcoming #LEC Week.



We will re-evaluate his appearance in competitive play for Patch 11.4 once additional bug fixes are in (@LEC Week 6). pic.twitter.com/bOwbHI8JEJ — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) February 7, 2021

Unfortunately, it seems that Viego is taking a bit more time than expected to be pro-play ready.

There were previous updates from Riot that suggested that there are still some bugs and issues with his kit, because of which he was disabled during LEC weeks 6, 7, and 8. It would seem that week 9 is not going to be any different.

Viego is disabled for League of Legends LEC week 9

#LEC Update - although they should really be called Viego updates by now:



Viego will stay disabled on Patch 11.5 (@LEC Week 8), but there is still the possibility he will debut in our Playoffs on Patch 11.6.



This also means there is still a chance we will see him at MSI. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) March 11, 2021

In another follow-up tweet, League of Legends LEC commissioner Maximilian Peter Schmidt informed fans that Viego will have to be disabled for another week.

However, there is still a possibility that he might make his debut during the playoff stages of the 2021 LEC Spring Split.

Patch 11.6 might be when Viego’s bug issues are fixed, but there is still some doubt among fans regarding that.

Technically, he got played in a few games in Oceania. But I believe they are the only region who have him enabled... — Emma (@Glaeweth) March 11, 2021

That being said, Viego will be up and running on the pro stage by the time MSI or the Mid-Season Invitationals occur in May.

Ever since his release, Viego has seen a plethora of game-breaking bugs in League of Legends. Riot cannot afford to keep doing a “chrono break” every time his kit runs into an issue.