Viego will miss out on more League of Legends pro-play screen time as he will remain disabled for the LEC Spring playoffs

Viego’s League of Legends pro-play drought continues as he will remain disabled for the entirety of the playoffs across all major regions.

The Ruined King’s kit might not be the most complicated to use, in terms of abilities, but it does come with a lot of unique interactions, courtesy of his passive ability, Sovereign’s Domain.

This ability allows Viego to

“temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health. During possession, Viego's items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy's, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate, Heartbreaker. While possessing an enemy, Viego also gets bonus movement speed when moving toward enemy champions.”

In the very act of taking over enemy bodies, Viego’s animations and other ability interactions seem to have caused a lot of game-breaking bugs which the League of Legends community have been reporting on, ever since his release.

#LEC Update - although they should really be called Viego updates by now:



Viego will stay disabled on Patch 11.5 (@LEC Week 8), but there is still the possibility he will debut in our Playoffs on Patch 11.6.



This also means there is still a chance we will see him at MSI. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) March 11, 2021

Viego was disabled in pro play across all major regions of the LEC, LCK, LCS, and the LPL. The newly released champions do not get to have competitive stage time right from the very first week, and the League of Legends devs are still not sure that they are ready for the pro scene.

This usually does not take more than a couple of weeks. However, in Viego’s case, it would seem that the wait will be a little longer, as Riot is yet to come up with a permanent fix for all of his bugs.

Viego to remain disabled during the playoffs

#LEC Update



Unfortunately some of the issues which impact Viego in competitive play could not be resolved in time to allow teams to adequately prepare for a new champion.



This is why Viego will remain disabled for the entirety of the LEC Playoffs. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) March 16, 2021

Even though LEC commissioner Maximilian Peter Schmidt mentioned previously that Viego has a chance of making his debut during the LEC playoffs, that will not be the case.

Schmidt announced in a recent tweet that Viego will be disabled throughout the entirety of the playoffs and might finally get to make an appearance during the Mid-Season Invitational. This means that League of Legends fans will have to wait until May to see their favorite professional players choose The Ruined King.

League of Legends’ professional stage is all about competitive fairness, and a single bug in the middle of a game might provide significant advantages to either of the teams.

So every time there is a bug in the server, the League of Legends officials need to pause the game to investigate, and then issue a “chrono break” which allows them to reset the match to the point of time right before the bug occurred.

Now, this takes a lot of time to execute and negatively impacts not just the game, but the mindset of the players involved as well. Hence Viego will remain disabled for the entirety of the playoffs.