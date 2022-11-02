Vitality vs Grayhound at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challenger Stage - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

CS:GO's ongoing IEM Rio Major 2022 opened up to a jam-packed auditorium on its first day, with Day 2 witnessing a similar turnout. After two days of exciting matchups, twelve teams will continue their attempts to qualify through to the Legends Stage.

So far in the Challengers Stage, Bad News Eagles and MOUZ have secured their slots for the next stage after maintaining a 3-0 record, whereas Imperial and 00NATION were eliminated after 3 consecutive defeats.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022, Europe's Team Vitality will take on Grayhound Gaming's Australian roster in a best-of-three elimination match. The winner of the match will qualify for the advancement matchup of the Challengers Stage, whereas the loser will be directly eliminated.

Vitality vs Grayhound in CS:GO - Who will win this IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage elimination match?

Predictions

Both Vitality and Grayhound were strong contenders for a Legends Stage spot ahead of the tournament. However, as things stand, only one out of the two teams will progress further into the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Grayhound Gaming is one of two teams from the Asia-Pacific region to qualify for the Majors, and is the only Australian team at the event. Their performances so far in the tournament have earned them a victory against Cloud9. However, they are yet to prove their strengths against a top European roster in a best-of-three series at the tournament.

Team Vitality entered the tournament as one of Europe's most promising contenders for the Major title. Despite finding themselves in the elimination spot, Vitality has the sheer ability to pull through and advance to the further stages of the ongoing CS:GO Major.

With an experienced core in the form of apEX, Magisk and dupreeh, and with a mechanically talented AWPer like ZywOo, Vitality has the potential to pull themselves back up and fight their way to victory. CS:GO enthusiasts can expect Vitality to emerge as the winner in this elimination matchup.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and Grayhound Gaming are yet to play against each other in an official CS:GO matchup. That being said, with elimination on the line, the upcoming match will be an exciting endeavor for fans of both teams.

Recent results

Team Vitality started their IEM Rio Major campaign with a victory over one of Brazil's very own, Imperial Esports (16-9). However, as they proceeded further into the winners bracket, Vitality were stopped in their tracks by fellow European competitors - GamerLegion (10-16) and Outsiders (12-16).

Grayhound Gaming commenced their tournament run with a defeat to OG (5-16). However, upon meeting Cloud9 (19-17) in Round 2, Grayhound emerged with their first victory of the tournament. They later lost to BIG (6-16) to proceed to the elimination matchup in Round 4.

Potential lineups

Vitality

Dan " apEX " Madesclaire (IGL)

" Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu " ZywOo " Herbaut

" Herbaut Peter " dupreeh " Rasmussen

" Rasmussen Emil " Magisk " Reif

" Reif Lotan " Spinx " Giladi

" Giladi Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Coach)

Grayhound

Simon " Sico " Williams

" Williams Joshua " INS " Potter (IGL)

" Potter (IGL) Alistair " aliStair " Johnston

" Johnston Jay " Liazz " Tregillgas

" Tregillgas Declan " Vexite " Portelli

" Portelli David "Kingfisher" Kingsford (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the 2022 Rio Major action live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. With two matches running simultaneously, viewers will have to tune into the A-stream to watch Vitality vs Grayhound today.

Team Vitality will take on Grayhound Gaming on November 2, 2022, at 10:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CET / November 2, 2022 at 11:00 pm IST on Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Viewers can also enjoy Outsiders vs Fnatic, which will happen simultaneously on Stream B.

