Anticipating his return, Animal Crossing player builds Brewster a cafe 

Brewster will probably come to Animal Crossing sooner rather than later. Many players have been asking for him to be added. He's a beloved villager, and his absence from the latest game of the franchise is puzzling to say the least. With recent leaks and rumors all likely pointing to Brewster's eventual return, players are eagerly waiting for it to happen. One player couldn't wait much longer and designed Brewster a cafe on their island.

Animal Crossing player builds cafe for Brewster

One player decided that the Animal Crossing community had waited long enough (most of them would likely agree). This Redditor created a cafe for Brewster on their island.

With leaks and rumors almost confirming Brewster's soon return soon (though leaks are never confirmed until they becomepart of the game), Animal Crossing might finally be turning a corner. After waiting so long with little to no attention from Nintendo, it seems like the future might not be so bleak after all. Doug Bowser promised fans there was a planned future, but up until now it seemed like that was all talk.

Animal Crossing looks like it might have a bright future in the end. Image via Nintendo

With another update set for the end of this year and the potential for Brewster, gyroids and a cafe to join the Animal Crossing world, players are excited. Another Redditor created a setting for Brewster on their island as well.

While both of those creative additions are unlikely to model Brewster's return, it just highlights how much he is beloved by the player base. No other villager has really received this much attention, and Brewster isn't even in the game!

Nintendo has had some struggles with Animal Crossing, and one big update isn't going to fix all of them. Adding Brewster, though, can go a long way towards righting the wrongs of the past. Perhaps that was Nintendo's plan, or perhaps they just listened to the cries of the players. Either way, things are starting to look up.

Edited by Gautham Balaji