Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go is now live. Scopely brought this new event to November 5, 2023, to celebrate financial markets. Some specific tiles on your board contain event-specific tokens. Collect them to complete milestones for Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go, and you can earn crucial rewards that will allow you to progress in this title faster.

This article delves into every aspect of the new event.

The complete list of Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go rewards and more

Wall Street Wonders will be live until November 8, 2023. Each of the 48 milestones of this three-day event offers amazing rewards that can help you complete boards faster.

Event Milestones Requisite points Rewards 1 5 10 free dice rolls 2 5 5 Peg-E event chips 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 75 120 free dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 15 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 7 20 8 Peg-E event chips 8 25 Cash Rewards 9 175 250 free dice rolls 10 30 15 Peg-E event chips 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash Rewards 13 45 20 Peg-E event chips 14 475 Event-exclusive tokens 15 45 Orange Sticker Pack 16 50 10 Mins Rent Frenzy 17 60 30 Peg-E event chips 18 70 Cash Rewards 19 850 1K free dice rolls 20 75 Pink Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Peg-E event chips 22 80 80 free dice rolls 23 400 Cash Rewards 24 1K 1.1K free dice rolls 25 100 Orange Sticker Pack 26 110 15 Mins High Roller 27 125 60 Peg-E event chips 28 130 125 free dice rolls 29 1.4K 1.4K free dice rolls 30 140 Cash Rewards 31 145 70 Peg-E event chips 32 150 Cash Rewards 33 175 Blue Sticker Pack 34 1.8K 1.8K free dice rolls 35 250 85 Peg-E event chips 36 300 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 37 450 Blue Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash Rewards 39 4K 3.8K free dice rolls 40 700 100 Peg-E event chips 41 800 Purple Sticker Pack 42 900 800 free dice rolls 43 3K Cash Rewards 44 1.1K 130 Peg-E event chips 45 1.1K 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 46 1.2K Golden Blue Sticker Pack 47 1.3K Cash Rewards 48 6.5K 6.5K free dice rolls and Golden Blue Sticker Pack

You can win many rewards with the Prize Drop event chips you can get via Wall Street Wonders. The new inclusion also offers plenty of Sticker Packs as well. As Epic Myths season's sticker collection event enters its final month, completing albums can help you win in-game cash, dice rolls, and more.

How to win more often in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go

Tips to win more in the new event (Image via Scopely)

You need to land on specific tiles on the board that contain specific tokens to collect points for Wall Street Wonders. You will earn two points each time you land on specific tiles, and you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

However, be cautious while using these, as they deduct chunks of dice at once. You can learn some tips and tricks to use the roll multiplier better.

The highly social title gives away free dice rolls to players. Since some of this event's milestones require hundreds of points to reach, you will need many dice to complete the event.

Wall Street Wonders, through its rewards, will bolster your chances of doing better in this title. Follow our game-related guides to progress further and faster.