Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go is now live. Scopely brought this new event to November 5, 2023, to celebrate financial markets. Some specific tiles on your board contain event-specific tokens. Collect them to complete milestones for Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go, and you can earn crucial rewards that will allow you to progress in this title faster.
This article delves into every aspect of the new event.
The complete list of Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go rewards and more
Wall Street Wonders will be live until November 8, 2023. Each of the 48 milestones of this three-day event offers amazing rewards that can help you complete boards faster.
You can win many rewards with the Prize Drop event chips you can get via Wall Street Wonders. The new inclusion also offers plenty of Sticker Packs as well. As Epic Myths season's sticker collection event enters its final month, completing albums can help you win in-game cash, dice rolls, and more.
How to win more often in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go
You need to land on specific tiles on the board that contain specific tokens to collect points for Wall Street Wonders. You will earn two points each time you land on specific tiles, and you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.
However, be cautious while using these, as they deduct chunks of dice at once. You can learn some tips and tricks to use the roll multiplier better.
The highly social title gives away free dice rolls to players. Since some of this event's milestones require hundreds of points to reach, you will need many dice to complete the event.
Wall Street Wonders, through its rewards, will bolster your chances of doing better in this title. Follow our game-related guides to progress further and faster.