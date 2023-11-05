Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go: All rewards, schedule, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Nov 05, 2023 18:11 GMT
Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go
All Wall Street event rewards, milestones and more in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go is now live. Scopely brought this new event to November 5, 2023, to celebrate financial markets. Some specific tiles on your board contain event-specific tokens. Collect them to complete milestones for Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go, and you can earn crucial rewards that will allow you to progress in this title faster.

This article delves into every aspect of the new event.

The complete list of Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go rewards and more

Wall Street Wonders will be live until November 8, 2023. Each of the 48 milestones of this three-day event offers amazing rewards that can help you complete boards faster.

Event Milestones

Requisite points

Rewards

1

5

10 free dice rolls

2

5

5 Peg-E event chips

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

75

120 free dice rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

15

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

7

20

8 Peg-E event chips

8

25

Cash Rewards

9

175

250 free dice rolls

10

30

15 Peg-E event chips

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash Rewards

13

45

20 Peg-E event chips

14

475

Event-exclusive tokens

15

45

Orange Sticker Pack

16

50

10 Mins Rent Frenzy

17

60

30 Peg-E event chips

18

70

Cash Rewards

19

850

1K free dice rolls

20

75

Pink Sticker Pack

21

70

40 Peg-E event chips

22

80

80 free dice rolls

23

400

Cash Rewards

24

1K

1.1K free dice rolls

25

100

Orange Sticker Pack

26

110

15 Mins High Roller

27

125

60 Peg-E event chips

28

130

125 free dice rolls

29

1.4K

1.4K free dice rolls

30

140

Cash Rewards

31

145

70 Peg-E event chips

32

150

Cash Rewards

33

175

Blue Sticker Pack

34

1.8K

1.8K free dice rolls

35

250

85 Peg-E event chips

36

300

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

37

450

Blue Sticker Pack

38

600

Cash Rewards

39

4K

3.8K free dice rolls

40

700

100 Peg-E event chips

41

800

Purple Sticker Pack

42

900

800 free dice rolls

43

3K

Cash Rewards

44

1.1K

130 Peg-E event chips

45

1.1K

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

46

1.2K

Golden Blue Sticker Pack

47

1.3K

Cash Rewards

48

6.5K

6.5K free dice rolls and Golden Blue Sticker Pack

You can win many rewards with the Prize Drop event chips you can get via Wall Street Wonders. The new inclusion also offers plenty of Sticker Packs as well. As Epic Myths season's sticker collection event enters its final month, completing albums can help you win in-game cash, dice rolls, and more.

How to win more often in Wall Street Wonders in Monopoly Go

Tips to win more in the new event (Image via Scopely)
Tips to win more in the new event (Image via Scopely)

You need to land on specific tiles on the board that contain specific tokens to collect points for Wall Street Wonders. You will earn two points each time you land on specific tiles, and you can increase your earnings by using roll multipliers.

However, be cautious while using these, as they deduct chunks of dice at once. You can learn some tips and tricks to use the roll multiplier better.

The highly social title gives away free dice rolls to players. Since some of this event's milestones require hundreds of points to reach, you will need many dice to complete the event.

Wall Street Wonders, through its rewards, will bolster your chances of doing better in this title. Follow our game-related guides to progress further and faster.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...