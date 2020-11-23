"Walmart Corpse Husband": YouTuber roasts "wannabe" Corpse Husbands trying to imitate his voice on TikTok

There are Corpse Husband impostors on TikTok.

Recently, YouTuber Rebal D posted a video comparing random TikTokers who appear to be impersonating Corpse Husband’s voice.

Corpse Husband, as you might have heard has garnered a large following in the past few months. He recently reached the 5-million subscriber mark on YouTube, which he celebrated by posting on Twitter about it.

Corpse Husband’s fame has resulted in multiple content creators cropping up on the video-sharing platform TikTok that try to imitate his voice. However, YouTuber Rebal D suggested in a recent video that these TIkTokers are merely trying to “become something they are not.”

YouTuber Rebal D mocks TIkTokers who try to imitate Corpse Husband

In the video that you can see below, Rebal D can be seen talking about the horde of TIkTokers who have been “simping” on Corpse Husband’s voice. He goes on to say that one of the people who have been guilty of “simping” on him is the YouTuber himself.

However, the YouTuber believes that actually trying to imitate his voice in videos is comparable to actually wanting to become something that “you are not.” Rebal D suggested that despite Corpse garnering a lot of fame in a seemingly short period of time, he has actually been working towards it for years.

Corpse Husband was a horror YouTuber who only recently began playing Among Us with other fellow streamers. Unlike most horror YouTubers, he tries to narrate only true stories that are mostly sent to him by his viewers.

Apart from that, Corpse Husband also has a fledgling music career, with some of his songs finding success on Spotify. In the video, Rebal D tried to imitate Corpse Husband’s voice himself and suggested towards the end that it is quite obvious that Corpse has actually worked very hard to be able to pull “the voice off” on an everyday basis.

Moreover, he said that Corpse Husband’s voice is very unique, but there is “nothing wrong” with not having a voice like him. Instead of trying to imitate a personality that is already popular, Rebal D suggested that new content creators should instead try to bring their own to the forefront.