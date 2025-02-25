War Robots Frontiers: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

War Robots Frontiers is an upcoming online multiplayer title where you can participate in intergalactic battles. The game is already available as part of its early access, which started in November 2022; the complete release is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

War Robots Frontiers can be enjoyed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, it won't be available for Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a ton of action and players will even get the option of crafting their battleships and robots for battles.

System requirements for War Robots Frontiers

War Robots will feature outstanding graphics, so you will need at least an RTX 2070 to enjoy the game in the best possible way, according to the developers. However, it can be run with a weaker graphics card as well. Read on to learn the complete system requirements.

The game requires 10 GB of storage (Image via MY.GAMES)

Minimum system requirements for War Robots Frontiers

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.30GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements for War Robots Frontiers

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.70GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD is recommended

