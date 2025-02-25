  • home icon
War Robots Frontiers: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 25, 2025 18:47 GMT
War Robots Frontiers is already available as part of early access (Image via MY.GAMES)
War Robots Frontiers is already available as part of early access (Image via MY.GAMES)

War Robots Frontiers is an upcoming online multiplayer title where you can participate in intergalactic battles. The game is already available as part of its early access, which started in November 2022; the complete release is scheduled for March 4, 2025.

War Robots Frontiers can be enjoyed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, it won't be available for Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a ton of action and players will even get the option of crafting their battleships and robots for battles.

System requirements for War Robots Frontiers

War Robots will feature outstanding graphics, so you will need at least an RTX 2070 to enjoy the game in the best possible way, according to the developers. However, it can be run with a weaker graphics card as well. Read on to learn the complete system requirements.

The game requires 10 GB of storage (Image via MY.GAMES)
The game requires 10 GB of storage (Image via MY.GAMES)

Minimum system requirements for War Robots Frontiers

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.30GHz
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements for War Robots Frontiers

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K @ 3.70GHz
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB VRAM
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 10 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD is recommended

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
