5 great games that are on sale right now during the Warhammer Skulls Festival on Steam

The Warhammer Skulls Festival is live on Steam till June 8, 2022. Although the Warhammer trademark is owned by Games Workshop (the British manufacturer of miniature wargames), it is freely used in the digital world to represent any game that aims for over-the-top, explosive action with a futuristic fantasy backdrop. This is an extremely attractive theme in the video game market which thrives on fictional conflict.

Today, the franchise has games spread across nearly every genre, and a few titles currently on discount during the Warhammer Skulls Festival on Steam are listed below.

5 great games to get on discount during the Warhammer Skulls Festival on Steam

5) Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Set in the 41st Millennium, Inquisitor is a top-down action RPG where gamers step into the boots of an Inquisitor exploring the vast Caligari sector and taking on hordes of enemies alone. The grim theme of the game is well conveyed via the art style and background score.

Allowing players three different classes to choose their inquisitor from, the game ensures that combat can be approached differently. The story is the highlight of the game, with a plot spread across the galaxy that is tied together effectively. Additionally, the game also boasts four-player co-op and even a control-point-based PVP mode.

Inquisitor Martyr is a great pick for RPG fans looking to find a Diablo-esque experience in the Warhammer Universe.

4) Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister

The Warhammer Skulls Festival also has something for fans who own a VR headset. Released earlier this year, Battle Sisters focuses on the arcadey run and gun style that made PC classics like Call Of Duty so famous.

Players battle the denizens of chaos all across the galaxy, playing as a battle sister seeking to reunite with their lost sibling. Best played in a standing position, the game unleashes hordes of melee and ranged enemies, while providing an interesting set of weapons to fight them with. Spells can also be cast (such as slowing down time or a force push) to clear your path in battle.

With a co-op multiplayer mode to boot, this action-filled shoot ‘em up keeps things fun and simple for VR players.

3) Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Battlesector is one of the few Warhammer games that gets turn-based strategy on a large scale right. For gamers who thrive on the larger scale of massive armies duking it out across large maps, Battlesector is a must-pick at this Warhammer Skulls Festival. Lead the forces under the command of Sergeant Carleon across 20+ missions against the Tyranids while upgrading and adding new units to the army.

Featuring a momentum system for combat, the game encourages players to use units in particular ways to unlock greater abilities. Each ability is different and can be unleashed for devastating consequences. Each battle can last for well over an hour, but the dramatic voice lines and inspiring background score will keep players engaged.

2) Warhammer: Chaosbane

Released in 2019, Chaosbane launched to a lukewarm reception but has since made a comeback and smoothened out all the rough edges. A hack and slash dungeon crawler, Chaosbane is filled to the brim with intense moment-to-moment action. With a huge variety of enemies ranging from the plague god Nurgle’s followers to the Spawn of Khorne, there are over 70 types of creatures and bosses to encounter.

Players can choose from over five character classes to play as and can attempt the game solo or as four-player team in the online and local co-op modes. With a large number of locations to fight across and even a boss rush mode, the game promises a high replayability value and is a great RPG title to pick up during this Warhammer Skulls Festival.

1) Warhammer: Vermintide 2

For gamers looking for a front-row seat to all the action without a VR headset, this first-person melee action game may be the title of choice during this Warhammer Skulls Festival. Featuring stunning visuals and ground-breaking first-person combat, the game is critically acclaimed for its co-op experience.

Players can choose one of five characters to play as and can attempt the game alone or with three other friends in the co-op mode. With an expansive weapon pool and simple but gory hack and slash combat, Vermintide 2 leaves players with a satisfying feeling of having plowed through hordes of enemies and taken on difficult bosses.

