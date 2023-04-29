Warzone 2 guru IceManIssac reveals the best settings for better FPS and gameplay in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has fantastic visuals with appropriate optimization; however, many graphic choices require tweaking to maximize efficiency and FPS. To have a fantastic gaming experience, games like Warzone 2 demand seamless gameplay with high FPS. Additionally, the audio settings need to be tweaked so that background noise or extra noises do not interfere with gameplay.

IceManIssac, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, claimed that the Season 3 update reduced FPS and introduced jitters and stuttering into the game. He released his visual improvements to make the game smoother and made some audio and interface changes to allow for more fluid gaming.

IceManIssac's graphic settings modifications for Warzone 2 to maximize FPS

Graphic settings are an important aspect where little changes may majorly affect gameplay. IceManIssac encountered some visual difficulties and readjusted his settings, making the game run more smoothly. Although he is using a very high-end GPU, the settings can help users with GPUs higher than 2070 super, but they must adjust accordingly. His mentioned tweaks are as follows:

1) Graphics Settings

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Resolution: 2560*1440

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Wide 16:9

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menu): Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Global Quality

Quality Presents: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal

Video Memory Scale: 90

Details & Texture

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Nearby level of detail: Low

Distant level of detail: High

Clutter draw distance: Short

Particle Quality: Low

Particle Quality Level: Very low

Bullet Impact: On

Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Shader Quality: Medium

Tessellation: Near

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Normal

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Water Quality: Default

Shadows & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Spot Cache: Low

Particle Lighting: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Weather Grip Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Depth Of Field: Off

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of view

Field Of View (FOV): 117

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Wide

3rd Person Field Of View: 90

Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: 3rd Person ADS

Default Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

2) Audio

Audio Mix: PC

Master Volume: 100

Gameplay Music Volume: 0

Dialogue Volume: 40

Effects Volume: 100

Voice Chat Volume: 20

Cinematic Music Volume: 0

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music: On

Hit Marker Sound Effects: None

3) Interface

Readability

Color Customization:

Color Filter: Filter 2 Color Filter Target: Both World Color Intensity: 100 Interface Color Intensity: 100

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

