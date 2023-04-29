Warzone 2 guru IceManIssac reveals the best settings for better FPS and gameplay in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has fantastic visuals with appropriate optimization; however, many graphic choices require tweaking to maximize efficiency and FPS. To have a fantastic gaming experience, games like Warzone 2 demand seamless gameplay with high FPS. Additionally, the audio settings need to be tweaked so that background noise or extra noises do not interfere with gameplay.
IceManIssac, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, claimed that the Season 3 update reduced FPS and introduced jitters and stuttering into the game. He released his visual improvements to make the game smoother and made some audio and interface changes to allow for more fluid gaming.
IceManIssac's graphic settings modifications for Warzone 2 to maximize FPS
Graphic settings are an important aspect where little changes may majorly affect gameplay. IceManIssac encountered some visual difficulties and readjusted his settings, making the game run more smoothly. Although he is using a very high-end GPU, the settings can help users with GPUs higher than 2070 super, but they must adjust accordingly. His mentioned tweaks are as follows:
1) Graphics Settings
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Resolution: 2560*1440
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Wide 16:9
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menu): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
Global Quality
- Quality Presents: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal
- Video Memory Scale: 90
Details & Texture
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
- Nearby level of detail: Low
- Distant level of detail: High
- Clutter draw distance: Short
- Particle Quality: Low
- Particle Quality Level: Very low
- Bullet Impact: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Near
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadows & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Spot Cache: Low
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grip Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Depth Of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of view
- Field Of View (FOV): 117
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field Of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 3rd Person ADS
- Default Spectator Camera: Game Perspective
2) Audio
- Audio Mix: PC
- Master Volume: 100
- Gameplay Music Volume: 0
- Dialogue Volume: 40
- Effects Volume: 100
- Voice Chat Volume: 20
- Cinematic Music Volume: 0
Audio Advanced Settings
- Juggernaut Music: On
- Hit Marker Sound Effects: None
3) Interface
Readability
- Color Customization:
- Color Filter: Filter 2
- Color Filter Target: Both
- World Color Intensity: 100
- Interface Color Intensity: 100
Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.