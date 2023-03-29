Warzone 2 players request developers to bring John Wick as a new Operator

Many players are asking Call of Duty: Warzone 2 developers to bring John Wick to the game as a new playable Operator. Season 2 Reloaded featured the TMNT Shredder Operator, and players are now demanding the inclusion of a Keanu Reeves-inspired character following the release of John Wick Chapter 4 in cinemas.

Warzone 2 is a free-to-play title that depends on in-game purchases to boost profits. Each season of the game features a purchasable Battle Pass, which includes fan-favorite content like weapon skins and Operator skins. It is very common for multiplayer titles to have crossovers as they attract many players.

Warzone 2 community responds to Reddit post featuring concept art of John Wick as a new playable Operator

John Wick is well-known for his sharpshooting talents, and Keanu Reeves is the perfect actor to play him. Reeves is a well-liked celebrity with few detractors, and Warzone 2 players now want him in the game as John Wick.

Dlan_JKGL, a Reddit user, recently posted a concept image of a John Wick-inspired Operator with the caption:

"All we want, please."

Many admirers quickly rushed to the comments section of the post, with one user saying:

"This skin would be breathtaking."

Many commenters said they don't mind spending money on a John Wick-inspired Operator because it would mean that they would have superior aim with 100% accuracy.

One Reddit user stated that he would only purchase the skin for the finishing moves, to which someone playfully replied:

"Just for the pencil kills."

Most of the commenters on the post want John Wick to appear in the game without armor and dress as authentically as possible in a black suit. One user even said they would rather have Punisher or John Wick in the game instead of TMNT's Shedder.

All of the remarks under Dlan_JKGL's Reddit post prove that many Warzone 2 players want John Wick in the game. While the developers do take community feedback into account, this crossover will be prohibitively expensive, and there has been no indication that the beloved character will make its way into the game.

