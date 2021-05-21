“Washed up Fortnite guy”: Farmer Dafran hits back at TSM Myth after getting roasted for supporting Sinatraa

Ex-Overwatch professional Daniel “Dafran” Francesca was recently involved in a public altercation with Ali “Myth” Kabbani regarding the situation with Jay "Sinatraa" Won.
Dafran is one of the only content creators who has defended Valorant pro Sinatraa in sexual allegations against him by ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez, who alleged that Sinatraa “forced her to have relations,” did not use contraceptives, and was emotionally manipulative.
To back up her allegations, Hernandez has published proof, including voice recordings and text messages.
After the allegations were made public around early March, Valorant Esports and Sinatraa’s team “Sentinels” released a statement suspending him pending an investigation by Riot Games. A few days ago, Riot Games announced that Sinatraa did not “cooperate” with their research and benched him for six months.
Sinatraa has since begun streaming again and has posted two live streams in the past day. Meanwhile, Dafran got into an altercation with TSM Myth online, who posted a hilarious photo on Twitter comparing Dafran and Sinatraa’s friendship.
Dafran gets roasted on Twitter by TSM Myth for supporting Valorant pro-Sinatraa
Hernandez posted a tweet in April, a month after levying the initial allegations against Sinatraa. In the post, she claimed to have filed a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend and said she had a second google document with proof that has since been deleted.
Dafran has published multiple tweets about Sinatraa’s situation since May 20, 2021. One of his tweets mocked TSM Myth, calling him a “washed up Fortnite guy.” TSM Myth responded by comparing Dafran and Sinatraa to two dogs, with the former sniffing the latter.
This, in turn, led to multiple tweets by Dafran. Apart from trying to get back at TSM Myth, he also mocked Daphne “39Daphne” and said that she was a “Pokimane feminist.” The term seems to reference Pokimane and other female content creators who routinely call out sexual misconduct or highlight allegations of assault levied against other content creators.
Regardless, Dafran said that other content creators have refused to support Sinatraa simply because they have “too much to lose, unlike him.” Dafran also claimed that Sinatraa should be treated as an innocent until “cops find him guilty" and talked about how his friend is streaming again.
In such a scenario, Sinatraa appears to have escaped serious punishment for the time being. However, the allegations placed against him have been taken seriously by a majority of the community.
Dafran even claimed that he keeps getting “ratioed” on Twitter because the “masses are stupid” and have “everything to gain” by rallying against him.