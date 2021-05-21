“Washed up Fortnite guy”: Farmer Dafran hits back at TSM Myth after getting roasted for supporting Sinatraa

Ex-Overwatch professional Daniel “Dafran” Francesca was recently involved in a public altercation with Ali “Myth” Kabbani regarding the situation with Jay "Sinatraa" Won.

Dafran is one of the only content creators who has defended Valorant pro Sinatraa in sexual allegations against him by ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez, who alleged that Sinatraa “forced her to have relations,” did not use contraceptives, and was emotionally manipulative.

To back up her allegations, Hernandez has published proof, including voice recordings and text messages.

After the allegations were made public around early March, Valorant Esports and Sinatraa’s team “Sentinels” released a statement suspending him pending an investigation by Riot Games. A few days ago, Riot Games announced that Sinatraa did not “cooperate” with their research and benched him for six months.

Sinatraa has since begun streaming again and has posted two live streams in the past day. Meanwhile, Dafran got into an altercation with TSM Myth online, who posted a hilarious photo on Twitter comparing Dafran and Sinatraa’s friendship.

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

Dafran gets roasted on Twitter by TSM Myth for supporting Valorant pro-Sinatraa

Hernandez posted a tweet in April, a month after levying the initial allegations against Sinatraa. In the post, she claimed to have filed a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend and said she had a second google document with proof that has since been deleted.

Dafran has published multiple tweets about Sinatraa’s situation since May 20, 2021. One of his tweets mocked TSM Myth, calling him a “washed up Fortnite guy.” TSM Myth responded by comparing Dafran and Sinatraa to two dogs, with the former sniffing the latter.

Theres something sweet about this washed up fortnite guy @TSM_Myth streaming his usual Valorant and being hardstuck immortal while having less viewers than @sinatraa — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 20, 2021

This, in turn, led to multiple tweets by Dafran. Apart from trying to get back at TSM Myth, he also mocked Daphne “39Daphne” and said that she was a “Pokimane feminist.” The term seems to reference Pokimane and other female content creators who routinely call out sexual misconduct or highlight allegations of assault levied against other content creators.

I have invented a new word. 39daph is confirmed a pokimane feminist. One of her beliefs is to fight the “incels” https://t.co/OL73tsV9jk — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 21, 2021

Women are banding together, joining in on the "Pokimane Feminism". Their goal is to "Destroy the Incels". @39daph as Pokimanes lieutenant, second in charge. @39daph says "I will not stand by these people. These incels! Guilty untill proven innocent, she says" - Dexerto — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 21, 2021

Regardless, Dafran said that other content creators have refused to support Sinatraa simply because they have “too much to lose, unlike him.” Dafran also claimed that Sinatraa should be treated as an innocent until “cops find him guilty" and talked about how his friend is streaming again.

Hahahahahah the #metoo movement and Pokimane feminists managed to get this twitter post to 20k likes WHAT THE FUCK OMEGALUL https://t.co/Ls4lq2UVB3 — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 20, 2021

Ok last tweet on this, then ill stop. Sinatraa is streaming again. Untill he is found guilty by the cops, I won. Go overdose on your copium losers — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 21, 2021

In such a scenario, Sinatraa appears to have escaped serious punishment for the time being. However, the allegations placed against him have been taken seriously by a majority of the community.

Also I can afford to not give a fuck because I have literally nothing to lose. This is also why not a single content creator is publicly supporting Sinatraa and you only see content creators going against Sinatraa. Everyone just has too much to lose, its not worth it — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 21, 2021

Dafran even claimed that he keeps getting “ratioed” on Twitter because the “masses are stupid” and have “everything to gain” by rallying against him.