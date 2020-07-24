Watch: Pokimane finds a duo trying to 'summon' her on live stream

In the past, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been involved in quite a few controversies. Regardless, her recent online growth has been unparalleled, and she is now worth over $5 million!

Currently, her Twitch account has more than 5.3 million followers, while she has around 5.49 million subscribers on YouTube. Her fans are often called “simps” and accused of being overly appreciative of her. This is something that Pokimane has talked about and condemned in the past. And at the start of 2020, she stumbled upon two Twitch streamers attempting to ‘summon’ her on their stream.

Pokimane sends food to random streamers

To start with, Pokimane explains that she is going to send random food items to ‘streamers’ who might have to eat it as a ‘challenge’. She further explains that she will be asking them for their consent beforehand, and that people should only send things to people if they have their permission. Otherwise, it can be awkward.

Regardless, she texts the first streamer, called ‘MIZ’, who she sees eating a slice of pizza. The guy is incredibly excited when Pokimane responds, but refuses to eat ‘spicy food’ for a 100 gifted subs. However, he immediately agrees when Pokimane increases her offer to 150.

The next streamer is called Leslie, and she says that she doesn’t think she can eat a full pizza on her own. However, when Pokimane agrees to send a small or medium one, she agrees to the challenge without further negotiation.

After this, she mutters that she should focus on some less popular streamers, and proceeds to order a romantic dinner for two streamers. Then, we see her click on a stream that has been going on for over 12 hours. It belongs to a female dancer whose brother appears a bit too stunned when he sees Pokimane join the stream. She then decides to send them wings and a pizza!

Afterwards, she returns to the couple’s stream to tell them that their food is three minutes away. However, she is stunned to see the word “Poki” written on both their foreheads!

When enquired, the guy responds that they were “just vibing”! It appears as though the two were trying to summon her to their stream by chanting “Poki!” repeatedly and writing her name on their foreheads.

Pokimane rewards the couple by following them, after which they both lose their minds. Towards the end of the video, we see the first two streamers complete the challenges she had given them. They did struggle to complete the challenges, while the couple appear thankful when the food arrives!

In the end, we see her speak to the dancing girl streamer, whose brother again appears very happy.

