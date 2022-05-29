Watch: Pokimane reveals some of the birthday gifts her friends got her

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" recently celebrated her 26th birthday on May 15, 2022, with her closest friends and fellow streamers. However, interestingly, in her latest YouTube vlog wherein she shared her daily routine with her viewers, Poki revealed some of the birthday presents her friends got her, and fans absolutely loved every bit of it.

Pokimane's friends and fans leave no stone unturned to make her feel special and motivated every single day. This trend continued as the streamer celebrated her 26th birthday. With a plethora of amazing, heart-melting wishes and gifts at her disposal, Poki's 26th birthday was truly special.

Pokimane revealed the special gifts she received on her birthday

Speaking about Poki's birthday celebration, the popular streamer posted several photos of her birthday outfit on her social media platforms to start the day. She celebrated her special day with some of her close friends and fellow streamers.

As fans might already know, Poki is a great cat lover and keeps expressing her love towards cats on her social media platform quite often. While all of her gifts were pretty amazing, the main highlight was a cat themed cutlery set.

Opening up the birthday packages, she couldn’t help but get a bit emotional with all the love and thoughtful presents. From customised planners to scented candles to teddy bear hoddies, she received some of the best gifts on her 26th birthday.

It goes without saying that Poki's 26th birthday was simple, yet it lived up to the expectations of millions of fans around the world. From Poki's stunning outfit to OTV members getting together to present heartwarming wishes to their favorite streamer shading twars of joy, fans witnessed so much in just a single day.

Fans react to Pokimane's heart warming gift

As expected, Poki's heartwarming vlog elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers. At the time of writing, the YouTube video has already crossed over 40,000 views and 224 comments.

Here are some of the best YouTube comments that Imane's fans wrote out for her.

Fans react to Pokimane's heart warming gift (Image via- Imane/YouTube)

Over her streaming journey, Poki has solidified her position as one of the most beloved and popular female content creators in the streaming sphere. With over nine million followers on the Amazon-owned platform and six million on Instagram, she has built a loyal fan base with her fun, bubbly personality.

From getting her own Fortnite emote to bagging Legacy Streamer of the Year 2022, Poki has achieved it all with utmost perfection. Now, with her increasing popularity, it seems like she has absolutely no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

