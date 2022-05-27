Watch: Twitch streamer Jinny hilariously reacts as her water slide starts going up instead

Twitch streamers and hilarious failed livestreams go hand in hand. Korean streamer Jinny was the most recent victim of the epic water slide incident.

Being entertaining and fun on livestreams is, of course, an essential factor in drawing more audience and viewership for a streamer. But embarrassing moments and hilarious livestream failures are sometimes even more popular than quality content.

Read on to learn everything about the comical water slide incident and fans' reactions to the entire situation. Here's exactly what happened.

"I'm going back up"- Twitch streamer Jinny reacts as her water slide goes up

During her most recent livestream, Jinny was seen enjoying a water park slide, but things didn't turn out well for the streamer as the water slide went up instead. Although it wasn't anything too serious or scandalous as it might look from the outside. It was certainly a bit more terrifying than the streamer had reckoned.

The slide goes down and then has an arch with a go-up section. The Twitch streamer almost made it to the very top of the arch, which would then descend again. Evidently, there is a water jet, but it is not heavy enough to carry her weight, so she comes backwards down the first half of the arch where a hatch is installed so that the safety guards or slide attendees can get her out of there or just help her.

To put it simply, this portion of the water slide intentionally goes up a little to make sure that anyone who causes too much friction ends up next to the exit hatchet. Although the incident as a whole was quite hilarious for the viewers, it was extremely terrifying for the streamer at the same time.

Getting stuck on such waterslides is pretty common, but it can evoke great levels of anxiety and other trauma if not dealt with properly.

Fans react to Jinny being the victim of a hilarious water slide incident

As expected, the hilarious yet terrifying incident elicited quite a few interesting responses from viewers on Reddit as well as on Twitch. One Reddit user even pointed out the associated fear of getting stuck on such water slides.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

While these failed livestreams and incidents are a bit embarrassing for the viewers, they certainly add a hint of entertainment. It goes without saying, but it is these incidents and hilarious failures that make livestreams even more fun, entertaining and enjoyable than usual.

