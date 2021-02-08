Twitch streamer "Jinny" blows into an egg, instantly regrets her decision

Twitch streamers and mishaps with eggs, name a more iconic duo. Korean streamer Jinny was the most recent victim to an egg incident during a cooking stream. She was seen making a questionable decision with a soft-boiled egg.

Not the first to suffer at the hands of nefarious eggs, she joins Tyler1 and others who have also faced the wrath of the yolk.

Jinny gets assaulted by an egg on Twitch

Blowing into the end of a soft-boiled egg expecting it to pop out, Jinny did not get the result that she was hoping for.

When the egg didn't pop out of its shell the first time, the streamer decided to blow into it harder, which caused it to break on the other end and spill yolk everywhere.

Her oblivious reaction makes the clip even more funny.

Tyler1 too had a mishap with an egg years ago. Claiming that eggs cannot be broken in the palm of one's hand, the Twitch streamer proceeded to squeeze an egg with all his might and shattered the egg, sending the contents into his eye.

Jinny also recently announced that she will be moving back to Korea in an emotional message to fans.

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone and Twitch streamers are no different. While most streamers took it as an opportunity to stream more, other IRL and outdoor streamers were hit hard. Although Jinny was devastated, she did have a hopeful message at the end.

"Second of all, I plan to come back in the summer. So I was gonna leave anyway by the end of February so that I can come back in summer, right?"

