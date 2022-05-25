Watch: Twitch streamers create interactive sitcom where chat controls storyline

A group of Twitch streamers has taken it upon themselves to bring Improv Comedy to Twitch with a fun twist. While conventionally, as improv performers, they would have taken suggestions on what situations to enact from the viewers, this group has decided to let the viewers run the show.

Four streamers create interactive comedy show "EverythingNow, Show!"

The show's basic concept is that the group of performers is constantly responding to trends in chat alongside putting up donation goals, which will lead to plot twists. Like in the above, now viral, clip, they put up a $5 donation goal, which on completion would lead to the CEO character Grayson being fired.

As the chat essentially controls the entire show, it is a fun change for viewers, as they take on an active role here instead of just being passive spectators. As per Twitch Tracker data, the channel has been active since mid-May 2018.

Another layer of hilarity is added by how the streamers utilize some stream features to give people more control over the show. Viewers can redeem their channel points to play several sounds on the show, which can either interrupt or support the show's ongoing narrative.

This can be done at any time, so it is on the streamers to quickly react to an out-of-turn random sound in the middle of whatever scene they are enacting. The sounds range anywhere from a crowd gasping to a loud fart noise.

(watch from 21:00 to see how Grayson gets fired)

The Interview stream was going as planned until the two off-screen streamers of the show put up two donation requests in exchange for two actions from the streamers.

One of them was Grayson would be fired if a viewer requested the same with a $5 donation. The fan who donated the amount actually asked for both Roland and Grayson to be fired, to which Roland responded:

"I haven't even shown up yet. I can't get fired. I'm standing outside the office."

Grayson's exit was made funnier by a fan using his channel points to make a loud fart while the character tried to enact an emotional departure.

Dexerto @Dexerto There is an interactive comedy sitcom on Twitch where chat decides on the story There is an interactive comedy sitcom on Twitch where chat decides on the story https://t.co/AengIatfjh

The show's latest edition has gained a lot of traction after several media outlets picked up the clipping where the characters are reacting to the sudden firing of Grayson's CEO character. This has generated a positive flurry among members of the streaming community on social media.

JamSesh46 @Jam_sesh46 @Dexerto Props to these guys thats a great idea @Dexerto Props to these guys thats a great idea

Ecstatic @ihateecstatic @Dexerto this is the right way to use twitch @Dexerto this is the right way to use twitch

Many fans applauded the streamers for taking the format of several famous sketches and Improv shows and making it their own, and optimizing it for Twitch.

MitchMyBitch @Mi7ch31

Streamers overall have become nothing but a self budgeting Jersey Shore/Reality show.

This dudes took the SNL/Mad TV/All That approach. Very nice. @Dexerto Kudos to these dudes going outside the box.Streamers overall have become nothing but a self budgeting Jersey Shore/Reality show.This dudes took the SNL/Mad TV/All That approach. Very nice. @Dexerto Kudos to these dudes going outside the box.Streamers overall have become nothing but a self budgeting Jersey Shore/Reality show.This dudes took the SNL/Mad TV/All That approach. Very nice.

Redditors also joined in as the clip was shared across many large subreddits.

The clip going viral also seems to be helping the show significantly expand its viewership.

Jake. @MrBleuTV @Dexerto This is actually amazing. Give me the details on this channel @Dexerto This is actually amazing. Give me the details on this channel

The content creators also have a YouTube channel where they often upload sketches and similar content. It remains to be seen what changes and upgrades the group might take up with their newfound popularity.

