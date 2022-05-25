Top 5 best streamer-pet duos on the internet today

Fans are always interested to learn more about the personal lives of their favourite streamers. This includes everything from where they went out for dinner to details about their pets. The latter is becoming an increasingly popular topic for fans to discuss these days.

The cute videos that streamers post with these pets and the hilarious moments that ensue during their streams are some of the big reasons behind the hype around them.

Get to know the top five streamer-pet duos from today's date who are ruling the hearts of millions of fans across the world.

Most popular streamer-pet duos (May 2022)

5) Maya - Birds

Twitch streamer Maya's affinity for birds is well known, with the streamer owning several in her personal capacity. She also posts videos recounting incidents surrounding them and also brings them on the stream from time to time.

A particularly hilarious video where the streamer was outsmarted by her bird went viral in the streaming community earlier this year, further spiking her fans' interest in the birds.

The streamer is known for her planned and unplanned fun videos, and is often found hosting charity streams or donating proceeds to causes she believes in.

4) Quarter Jade - Cats (Genji and Mabel)

OTV member Quarter Jade currently has two cats, both of whom always leave fans wanting more whenever they are seen on stream. The streamer is often interrupted by one or the other while she is live, but other than that, the two are not seen as frequently on other platforms.

Instances where the streamer is stopped mid-conversation or in the middle of an intense in-game situation make for some hilarious content that almost always ends up going viral.

Quarter Jade's fans have been urging her to post more on Twitter and other social networks since she got Genji, but the streamer has never replied to the same.

3) Kkatamina - Cat (Siri/Lil Cat)

Perhaps the most widely known cat among streamers, this OTK member's pet is often hilariously appropriated by different creators, including Disguised Toast and Sykkuno.

Although her cat's actual name is Siri, Sykkuno fans constantly calling her Lil Cat has gotten to the point where even Kkatamina herself ends up addressing her by the nickname.

The frequent appearances of Miyoung's pet Lil Cat on Sykkuno's Twitch and Twitter has many assuming that she belongs to the latter streamer.

Given the popularity her pet enjoys among the massive combined fanbase, it goes without saying that the internet just can't get enough of Lil Cat.

2) Lilypichu - Dogs (Temmie & DaVinky)

Lilypichu's two dogs joined her soon after she hit the big leagues as a streamer in the OTK house. She often shares their antics, much to her viewers' amusement. A particular incident where she ended up getting Temmie drugged was widely discussed across all of social media in early 2020.

This was followed up by extensive coverage of her dogs during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, which further boosted the popularity of the streamer and in turn, endeared Temmie and DaVinky to the fans.

1) Ludwig - Cat (Marbles)

In the latest addition to those following the streamer pet frenzy, Ludwig revealed in a recent broadcast that he and QTCinderella had also got a pet. The streamer also hosted a hilarious "Marbles on the Run" stream to determine the name of the latest member of their home.

The streamer was seen celebrating when he saw Ludwig the Third was leading the pack of 40 names that were in contention. The winning name was Cracker, but later in the stream, both creators decided to name the cat "Marbles."

Given the insane fanbase these streamers have, Marbles is primed to become a famous kitten in the streaming community.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul