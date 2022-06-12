Watch: Valkyrae, Ludwig, Minx and more streamers try pottery for the first time

In an interesting turn of events, many prominent streamers in the streaming space recently tried their hands at pottery for the very first time. Like any other content creator, streamers also have a lot to manage and try to attract good traction on their channel.

Be it launching their skincare brand, clothing line, or featuring in a show or any big music video, creators are trying their hands at different things apart from their usual streaming schedule. And that's precisely what viewers got to witness recently when a bunch of popular creators, including Valkyrae, Minx, and the Streamer of the Year (Ludwig), tried their hands at a fun activity like pottery for the very first time.

Needless to say, the video is one of the most fun and wholesome things on the internet today and needs to be seen.

QTCinderella's Pottery class with streamers turns out to be a big hit

After a highly successful Streamers Awards night and the recently-held Beyblade Tournament, QTCinderella is back with another fun activity, and this time it's all about creating new things. From YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae to Ludwig, many prominent names from the streaming space participated in this activity, and fans are absolutely loving every bit of it.

While everyone struggled hard to get the perfect shape during the session, Minx's pottery lessons turned out to be a big fail. While failing to get the desired shape, Minx hilariously noted:

"It looks like a va*ina."

However, more interestingly, to spice things up, Fusile tried to help Ludwig with his pot, only to mess it up even more. To help Ludwig with his creation, Fusile came forward with a helping hand. However, things didn't end as planned, with Ludwig hilariously asking Fusile to:

"Get out of here."

Fans react to QTCinderella's pottery stream

As expected, the fun pottery lessons elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Naturally, viewers were thrilled to witness their favorite creator in the pottery class doing something totally different from their comfort zones.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses from viewers on YouTube.

Fans react to QTCinderella's pottery stream (Image via Shrimpkkuno)

Trying out different things on livestreams apart from the usual chatting and playing video games provides a whole new side of a streamer. One of the hallmarks of content creation is the connection between streamers and their viewers/audience. To achieve this intimacy, many prominent streamers try different fields and industries to give out different content to their viewers.

It is these fun activities that make the streaming industry an entertaining space for the viewers.

With this, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming days as streamers are also trying their hands on different fields apart from just streaming regular stuff.

