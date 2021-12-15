“You chilling?”: xQc pulls off an amazing 1v3 against police officers while streaming GTA 5 RP

During a recent GTA RP stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel pulled off a triple cop kill during a robbery.

xQc was in the middle of a robbery when he was attacked by three in-game policemen. Instead of losing his calm, he decided to fight them bare-handed.

One of the cops helped the streamer’s character “Jean Paul” back on his feet. However, xQc was not in the mood to be friendly, and ended up bashing all three.

Warning: Video contains explicit language

xQc pulls off amazing triple kill against police officers during GTA RP robbery

xQc has had a range of hilarious experiences on NoPixel’s GTA RP server. He added to that list when, in the middle of a police station robbery, his character was attacked by three cops. Instead of panicking, xQc decided to fight the trio with his bare hands.

He initially fell to the floor and was helped up by one of the cops. However, the 26-year-old was in no mood to play along, and hilariously attacked the first cop. Almost immediately, the other two attacked his character. xQc was more than ready and ended up delivering a series of blows to all three, and said:

“That’s you, right? Don’t take that s**t out. Don’t take that s**t out now. 'Sup bro? You fine, bro? You chilling?”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

After xQc killed off the three cops, he walked up to another cop that he had previously taken down. He proceeded to rob the station and seemed very satisfied with the altercation.

xQc @xQc POWER SURGE OR SOMETHING???? POWER TURNED BACK ON AND COMPUTER WONT (??????) POWER SURGE OR SOMETHING???? POWER TURNED BACK ON AND COMPUTER WONT (??????) https://t.co/YeF6bF5K2c

xQc’s character “Jean Paul” has been described by the streamer as a “trouble-loving” maniac who regularly commits crimes. The streamer’s character also has a habit of “always getting caught.”

Also Read Article Continues below

However, as is obvious from the recent altercation, xQc also has a knack for getting out of trouble, usually with hilarious results. The streamer currently has 9.4 million followers on Twitch and almost 88k subscribers. This makes him the highest-ranked streamer on the purple platform when it comes to overall subscribers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee