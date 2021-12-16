"Trying to ensure the spirit of the early games remains intact": Ubisoft developers discuss upcoming Splinter Cell remake

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that a Splinter Cell remake has been greenlit almost a decade after its last sequel. The decision to revisit the nearly 20-year-old masterpiece will delight fans as Splinter Cell had redefined the stealth genre back then.

Splinter Cell series is lauded for the nuances it provides its players with while clearing out a map with guile and finesse. The protagonist is Sam Fisher, a highly trained operative of the secretive "Third Echelon" within NSA.

The maps had a major focus on the effects of chiaroscuro - the treatment of light and darkness. Players got to carefully plan their moves as they looked to dispatch off their enemies without raising the alarm.

The developers of the new game state that it is this spirit of the early games that they wish to keep intact while developing. Splinter Cell remake will look to find a fine balance between the feel of the old and the comfort of the new.

Developers of the Splinter Cell remake denote the distinction between remake and remaster

Producer Matt West made it clear from the get-go that the game will be a remake rather than simply being a remaster. He considers the former term to take things "a little bit further" than the latter. He acknowledged that decades have passed between the two games as technology and the gaming public evolved.

"To me, a remake takes what you’d do in a remaster and goes a little bit further with it. The original Splinter Cell has a lot that was amazing and revolutionary at the time it came out, 19 years ago. The gaming public now has an even more refined palate. So, I think it kind of has to be a remake as opposed to a remaster."

He contended that the driving force for the project, which is still in its infancy, is that they are going to keep all the ways that gave Splinter Cell its identity intact. West said:

"We’re going to be straddling the line between the spirit of the old, and the comfort of the new, so that we can excite and surprise new players, but also make sure that when our returning players pick up the controller, they have that sigh of relief, saying “Ahhh, they got it."

The main goal of the remake will be to redefine what stealth-action meant with the previous games to a modern audience. The team states that a long time has passed since Blacklist and that they are focusing on how this time affects the use of light and shadow, animation tech, AI, gameplay, and audio.

Peter Handrinos spoke about how the game is looking forward to using the new engine and the new consoles to their advantage while developing. The exciting news is that the Splinter Cell remake will be buckling the global trend of open-world games and sticking to its linear roots. Creative Director Chris Auty mentioned that:

"From a team perspective, we're all behind that philosophy, that the stuff that gets added is not just eye candy. It has a relevance and a bearing on the on the game itself."

It's still early days in the development of the Splinter Cell remake. The official announcement states that the team is being assembled at the moment. The developers seem excited about the remake as they aim to build "a solid base for the future of Splinter Cell."

