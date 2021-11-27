"We are not the same" - CouRageJD compares himself to MrBeast after Squid Game success

CouRageJD, like many other streamers, commented on the immense success that MrBeast has had with his Squid Game video. However, in a light-hearted tweet, the streamer made it a point to make it known that he was not the same as the popular philanthropist.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Mr. Beast gained 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube yesterday…



I took 3 naps after Thanksgiving dinner.



He subtly appreciated Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson for having gained 1.4M subscribers on YouTube in one day after posting his much anticipated Squid Game video. Meanwhile, Jack "CourageJD" Dunlop humorously admitted that he had taken three naps after his Thanksgiving dinner. After providing this information, CouRage came to a very simple conclusion.

"We are not the same."

CouRageJD appreciates MrBeast for his Squid Game success

MrBeast's Squid Game video has seen immense success in the two days since its release, having amassed over 70 million views. Many streamers and content creators have come forward to express their support towards the philanthropist's latest adventure, congratulating him for the success it received.

SSG Widow @WidowOnTwitch @MrBeast most viewed non music video in 24 hours if I’m not wrong, king 👑 @MrBeast most viewed non music video in 24 hours if I’m not wrong, king 👑

However, it seemed like 42 million views in one day was not impressive enough for CouRageJD, who advised MrBeast to come to him for advice the next time he was trying to achieve 50 million views in a day.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @MrBeast Damn, that’s it? Lemme know if you need help on how to hit 50 million in a day @MrBeast Damn, that’s it? Lemme know if you need help on how to hit 50 million in a day

MrBeast's Squid Game video even led to the streamer gaining over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube since its release, which has brought his total number of YouTube subscribers to a whopping 79.1 million as of the time of writing.

MrBeast has had the internet hooked on to his Squid Game video ever since he announced it back in October 2021. The streamer spent a lot of time, money, and hard work behind the video, gathering 456 random people to participate in it, followed by building the sets and events for the video. The ambitious venture also cost the streamer quite a lot of money, estimated to be almost $3.5 million dollars including the $456,000 cash prize for the winner of the games.

Given that MrBeast went all out for the video, it is no surprise that it did so well. However, even the philanthropist himself had not expected it to receive the amount of love and appreciation that it did.

