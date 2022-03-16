“We want the players to have told their own journey”: Bethesda opens up on Starfield’s expansive design

Bethesda has just dropped a new video blog where the developers hint at the vast and expansive world that Starfield will boast, and how the upcoming RPG will allow players to create their own stories and narratives.

In the video titled “Made for Wanderers,” Bethesda game director Todd Howard, in a conversation with some key members of the developer team, talks about some of the things that fans will be able to expect from the title.

Bethesda @bethesda See how the team at @BethesdaStudios is working to make @StarfieldGame their most immersive experience yet in the latest Into the Starfield. See how the team at @BethesdaStudios is working to make @StarfieldGame their most immersive experience yet in the latest Into the Starfield. https://t.co/a4Bl0bOUhU

The game is expected to be one of the most immersive titles from Bethesda yet, as the video also talks about how the narrative and game progression will focus heavily on player choice. The project's lead artist, Istvan Pely said:

"It's a level of immersion that we really focus on; you're not just playing a game but really living in this world, in this universe.”

Starfield will be Bethesda’s most immersive and expansive project yet

With Starfield's official launch expected to be on November 11, 2022 on the Xbox and PC, community expectations surrounding the title are at an all-time high. From the looks of Bethesda’s video blog, the upcoming RPG is definitely turning out to be one of the biggest titles of the year.

Lead quest designer Will Shen suggested in the blog that players will feel like they have made an impact on the world, and the game experience will change dramatically as players make new choices while progressing through the story.

Bethesda has scanned real-world models for landscapes and will allow very detailed character creation options where players will be able to define their stats as well as background in a whole new way.

Much like in their previous titles, Starfield will feature factions as well, and for now, it has been confirmed that there will be three so far: United Colonies, who will be representing the future of the Space Republic; Freestar Collective, who are more free-spirited; and Ryujin Industries, who are all about the “corporate life.”

Shinobi602 @shinobi602



youtube.com/watch?v=X8_JG4…



-Character origins, stats important

-Different in-game starts for backgrounds

-Scans of 'real models', photogrammetry

-'Persuasion system' with NPCs (trying for more realistic human to human dialogue)



New Artwork Starfield | "Made for Wanderers" Video-Character origins, stats important-Different in-game starts for backgrounds-Scans of 'real models', photogrammetry-'Persuasion system' with NPCs (trying for more realistic human to human dialogue)New Artwork Starfield | "Made for Wanderers" Videoyoutube.com/watch?v=X8_JG4…-Character origins, stats important-Different in-game starts for backgrounds-Scans of 'real models', photogrammetry-'Persuasion system' with NPCs (trying for more realistic human to human dialogue)New Artwork https://t.co/NlvdzGlowK

Additionally, the vlog also talks about a persuasion minigame when it comes to NPCs, which will look to make dialog and dialog choices much more impactful and directly affect the gameplay experience. As Todd Howard put it:

"At the end of it, we want the players to have told their own journey, but then look back at it and we're asking the big questions: 'Why are we all here?' 'Where is it leading?' 'And what's next for humanity?'"

Starfield looks set to be one of the most immersive video game experiences yet and offer an altogether new level of player freedom.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee